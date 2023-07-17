Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Bridge Day Commission — The Bridge Day Commission will meet Wednesday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall. The meeting can also be joined via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85745292565?pwd=Y0Y2WWFMcTJrV1BNcmlMSDd3dTdRdz09. Meeting ID is 857 4529 2565 and passcode is 504231. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; review and approval of minutes from June 21; old business — review and approve code of conduct for advisory representatives; new business — Bridge Day Car Show; report from BDC representatives; adjourn.
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville for a regular meeting. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; financial — review and approval of mid-month invoices; swearing-in — Councilman Gabe Peña; appointments — Fayetteville Municipal Planning Commission (Gabe Peña for a second term of July 20, 2023 to June 30, 2027) and Water Quality Board (Gabe Peña for a term of July 20, 2023 to June 30, 2027); visitor comments; unfinished business — budget revisions (treasurer), second reading (to amend 307.03(a)(21) fine of $150), second reading (to amend 307.99 fine for first, second and third offenses) and second reading (to amend 1121.02(c)); new business — discuss and update on 2nd Avenue bridge, discuss and act on the sale/transfer of two police vehicles to another government agency and discuss and act on approval of 2023 Employee Handbook; possible executive session for legal advice; possible executive session for personnel issue; and adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the BOE office in Fayetteville. August meetings scheduled are: regular meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or by email at gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Places to Go/Things to Do
A Day in the Son — A Day in the Son, sponsored by the Fayette Baptist Association, will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center Football Field on Central Avenue in Oak Hill. Music will be provided by Restore the Broken, Rita Pritchard and Transformed Youth (Mountain View Church of God). There will be a Bible story tent, a puppet tent, free tacos in a bag, an appearance by WVU Tech basketball players, food trucks and more.
Nicholas County Fair — The Nicholas County Fair will run July 19 through July 22 at the Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park. There will be live music, rides, games, pageants, Bingo, food trucks, carnival food, horse and livestock shows, exhibits, vendors, demonstrations and more. For a complete schedule, visit https://www.nicholascountyfairwv.com/information/2023-schedule.
Pickleball Clinics — Pickleball clinics are available July 19 and 20 for individuals to learn how to teach others the game and improve their personal skills. These clinics are free with 12 spaces available each day on a first-come, first-serve basis by signing up in the linked Google form. Both clinics are being offered by Pickle Savvy. Come join us for some Pickleball! These clinics are made possible by a grant from the Center for Active WV in partnership with Fayette County Parks and Recreation. Find more information on clinic times and locations in the forms below: sign up for July 19th clinic at https://rpb.li/2g0X and sign up for July 20th clinic: https://rpb.li/s40pKJ
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will sponsor Music on Main, a summer of fantastic live music in Mount Hope, on the third Fridays of August and September (Aug. 19 and Sept. 16). The concerts will start in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Christian Church. Bring your family and friends for an evening with great music and good vibes. Light refreshments (popcorn, chips, candy and pop) will be available at the Fayette County Community Arts Center concession stand.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for July. The summer reading program (SRP) is underway. Scavenger hunts will be held in July at all branch libraries. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.; homeschoolers board games, Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 1 p.m.; Italian food program, Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.; Book Club, Friday, July 21, 3:30 p.m.; and Craft Night, Tuesday, July 25, 6 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — family time (games, puzzles, Legos, KNEX and scavenger hunt), Saturdays, July 22 and 29, 10 a.m.; SRP, Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, July 17, 5:30 p.m.; nutrition program, Tuesday, July 18, 3:30 p.m.; and Book Club, Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — $ Deco, Monday, July 17, 11 a.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesday, July 26, 1 p.m.; Puzzle Club, Fridays, July 21 and 28, all day; SRP, Thursday, July 20, 1 p.m.; Movement Monday, Monday, July 31, 1 p.m.; Teen Tuesday, Tuesdays, July 18 and 25, 1 p.m.; Family Friday, Friday, July 28, 1 p.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, July 19, 1 p.m.; Board Game Cafe, Friday, July 21, 1 p.m.; tie dye, Monday, July 24, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Walking Club, Tuesdays, July 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, July 20 and 27, all day; Adult Coloring Club, Fridays, July 21 and 28, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, July 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m. (by appointment); SRP, Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m.; and summer fun craft, Friday, July 28, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Friday, July 21, 11 a.m.; SRP, Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m.; SRP, Tuesday, July 18, 11 a.m.; and adult painting, Tuesday, July 18, 5 p.m.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Church
Pastoral Anniversary — Pastor Shannon Robinson will be honored in a series of services for his 10th pastoral anniversary. Services scheduled are as follows: Wednesday, July 19 — 7 p.m., speaker Pastor Wanda Shelton, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; Thursday, July 20 — 7 p.m., speaker Bishop Fred T. Simms, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; Friday, July 21 — 7 p.m., speaker Bishop Donald J. Washington, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; and Sunday, July 23 — 11 a.m., speaker Bishop Donald Wiggs, Holiday Lodge, 340 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill. The theme of the anniversary celebration is “Standing on the Promises of God,” based on scripture from Jeremiah 3:15.
Free Yard Sale — The Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host its annual free yard “sale” on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have items to donate, they can be dropped in the gym the week of Aug. 28.
