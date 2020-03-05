Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer by Pastor George Seacrist, New River Baptist; call to order and Pledge of Allegiance; reading and action on minutes from previous meetings; review and approval of financial report; reappoint Mike Pilato to Huse Memorial Park Board; appoint Olivia Morris to the Zoning Board of Appeals; visitor comments; council comments; unfinished business — budget revision (treasurer) and discuss and act on funding for trail; new business — Town of Fayetteville clean up is scheduled for April 24-25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, Earth Day celebration will be April 18 at White Oak Depot in Oak Hill, first reading of an ordinance for Cebridge Acquisition LLC (DBA Suddenlink Communications, a subsidiary of Altice USA, Inc.) granting a franchise to continue providing cable services to the town’s residents for 10 years, new assistant street foreman position for the town, discuss and act on 2021 paving projects, discuss and act on Draft Comprehensive Plan Amendment by Planning Commission, discuss and act on setting date of public hearing for Comprehensive Plan Amendment, discuss and act to acknowledge and agree with the study and report of Zoning and the corresponding appendices, discuss and act on establishing a date for zoning ordinance public hearings; reports from boards — Parks and Recreation Commission, Zoning Appeals, Development Committee, Dilapidated Buildings, Fairs and Festivals, Fayetteville Beautification Commission, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Municipal Planning Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Huse Park Commission, Municipal Building Commission, Old High School Building Board, Parking Authority, Water Quality Board, Fire Department, Police Department, Town Superintendent, possible executive session for personnel issue, possible executive session for legal advice; adjournment.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day. Following is the agenda for the March 6 meeting: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes and approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — re: estate publication fee discussion (Lisa Garrett, probate); 9:30 a.m. — order changing polling site from Danese Community Center to Green Valley United Methodist Church; 10 a.m. — re: budget (Jeff Mauzy, prosecuting attorney); 10:30 — re: budget (Cathy Jarrett, circuit clerk); 11 a.m. — re: budget (Allen Ballard); 11:30 a.m. — re: water for Saturday Road (Diane Kincaid); 12 p.m. — lunch; 1 p.m. — Renee Harper, Park director; 1:30 p.m. — Gabe Pena, resource coordinator; 2 p.m. — Brian Sparks, WVU Extension office; and 2:30 p.m. — re: OEM, fire and 911 budgets (Kevin Walker, Joe Crist and Jimmy Sadler).
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting/proposed levy order and rate sheet for Fiscal Year 2021 — Tuesday, March 10 at 5:20 p.m., BOE office; special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2020-2021 — Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m., BOE office.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at the FCHD, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, March 28 (backup date April 25 if canceled by weather) and May 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitewater Bar and Grill, Quality Inn, Fayetteville. For more information, please contact Joel Davis, president, at 304-222-6984 or Martha Aliff, treasurer, at 304-573-1224.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Pageants — Applications are ready for the Oak Leaf Festival and Bridge Day pageants. Pageant date is Aug. 15 at Southern Appalachian Labor School’s Historic Oak Hill School in Oak Hill. Two pageant titles will be given in one day. Both the Miss Oak Leaf Festival and Miss Bridge Day queens will each receive entry into WVAFF, walk and interview sessions, one ticket for parents/guardians to attend WVAFF, banner, crown, $500 scholarship after the completion/fulfillment of all the requirements set forth in the contract, gift certificates for local businesses in and around Oak Hill and Fayetteville, to Gretchen Pingley Photography and Oliverio’s, and so much more. Mrs. Oak Leaf Festival and Mrs. Bridge Day will receive a crown, banner, gift certificates for local businesses in and around Oak Hill and Fayetteville, to Gretchen Pingley Photography and Oliverio’s and more. Miss Teen Oak Leaf Festival and Miss Teen Bridge Day will receive a crown, banner, gift certificates for local businesses in and around Oak Hill and Fayetteville, to Gretchen Pingley Photography and Oliverio’s and more. Additional prizes will continue to be added to each prize package throughout the year. Requirements per division are: Teen — at least 13 years of age and no older than 15 years and a resident of West Virginia; Miss — at least 16 years of age and no older than 22 years on Jan. 1, 2021 and a resident of West Virginia; and Mrs. — married (18 or above) and a resident of West Virginia. For an application, email Oakleafbridgedaypageant@gmail.com.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 9th annual Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor spaces for the event, hosted by White Oak Rail Trail Expo and Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, are $25. The event features over 100 vendors and live entertainment on a paved rail trail through Oak Hill. For more information, email whiteoakrailtrail@gmail.com or call the Fayette County Chamber office at 304-465-5617.
WVU Master Gardener Class — A Master Gardener class will be offered beginning in March at the Fayetteville Lowe’s. The 11-week class, starting March 16, will run each Monday (March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Wednesday (March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27) from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the Fayette County WVU Extension office at 304-574-4253 to get your name on the list.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Bunny Hop — Let’s go to the hop! The Historic Fayette Theater will host a Bunny Hop featuring dancing, games and refreshments on Sunday, March 22 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center in Oak Hill. Meet the cast members of “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood” as well as a secret guest. Come dressed in costume to be in the drawing for a special prize. All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Historic Fayette Theater box office, 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-574-4655.
Ansted Public Library Programming — The Ansted Public Library has released its programming schedule for March: adult color, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11, 18 and 25; storytime, 1 p.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; cartoons, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28; board games, 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10; movie night, 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. The Ansted branch is located at 102 Oak Street. Hours are Tuesday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 304-658-5472.
Fayetteville Public Library Programming — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its programming schedule for March: storytime, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 11, 18 and 25; Lego/KNEX Club, 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; family fun time, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28; local history, 6 p.m. on Mondays, March 9, 16 and 23; adult book group, 6 p.m. on Monday, March 30. The Fayetteville branch is located at 200 West Maple Avenue. Hours are Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 304-574-0070.
Meadow Bridge Public Library Programming — The Meadow Bridge Public Library has released its programming schedule for March: toddler time, 11 a.m. on Mondays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30; homework club, 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31; adult book club, 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11, 18 and 25; storytime, 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11, 18 and 25; adult coloring, 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; adult Bingo, 12 p.m. on Mondays, March 9 and 23; 4-H, 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 10 and 24; adult crafting, 12 p.m. on Mondays, March 16 and 30; Girl Scouts, 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 17 and 31. The Meadow Bridge branch is located at 53 Montrado Street. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, 12 to 7 p.m. Call 304-484-7942.
Mount Hope Public Library Programming — The Mount Hope Public Library has released its programming schedule for March: Walking Dead, 1 p.m. on Mondays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30; adult special needs storytime, 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31; adult coloring, 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31; wreath making, 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18; Lego Club, 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 and 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 12 and 26; KNEX Club, 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5 and March 19 and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11 and 25; dollar decorating, 1 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5 and 19; Read to Me, 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; Teen STEAM, 3 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; storytime, 10 a.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; movie day, 11 a.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; escape room, 2 p.m. on Fridays, March 6 and 20; Jenga, 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9; journal, 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11; Plenko, 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23; mosaics, 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25; board games, 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The Mount Hope branch is located at 500 Main Street. Hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 304-877-3260.
Oak Hill Public Library Programming — The Oak Hill Public Library has released its programming schedule for March: storytime, 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; adult coloring, 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; baby lapsit, 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 10 and 24; YA book pickup on Friday, March 20; escape room (registration required), 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20; Tricksters (Year of Mythology), 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26; YARG book pickup (Escape from Lemoncello’s Library) on Friday, March 27. The Oak Hill branch is located at 611 Main Street. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 304-469-9890.
Trail Work Potluck — There will be a trail work session at Wolf Creek Park and a potluck at Bridge Brew Works on Sunday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trail Blazing and Trail Maintenance — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists will host two days of trail blazing and trail maintenance at Hawks Nest State Park next month. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Hawks Nest State Park will provide volunteers with a cookout at the end of each day. Lodging also is available if needed. If you plan to attend, please email Keith Richardson at keith@newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org so organizers may have a headcount for food preparation. Be sure to bring plenty of water, appropriate attire including gloves, snacks, and lunch.
Bike Rally — The first annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally will be May 21 to May 25 at Monkey’s Uncle on Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. There will be live music, camping and more. For more, call 304-646-4505.
Wildflower Art Field Trip — The New River Gorge National River, the Beckley Art Center and the Beckley Camera Club will host an art field trip during the annual Wildflower Weekend. The trip is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. along Glade Creek Trail at Prince. The group will meet at the Glade Creek Trailhead at 2:45 p.m.; the field trip will last from 3 to 6 p.m., though participants can spend any amount of time they like on the field trip. Artists are asked to bring their favorite media or tools to create artwork there at Glade Creek. Bring your camera, sketchbook, watercolors, color pencils, etc. The work created during the field trip or from the experience will be featured in a special exhibition. The field trip will be lead by Debbie Lester, Beni Holley and Saja Montague.
Free Community Meal — The First Brethren Church of Oak Hill offers a free community meal each fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. March’s event is set for March 28 at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Central Avenue. Everyone is welcome. Take a break from cooking and join the church for community fellowship. Bring a neighbor or friend. If you need a ride, call 304-469-6153 and leave a message at least 24 hours before the luncheon.
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
WV Music Hall of Fame Induction — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame will hold its eighth induction ceremony on April 4 at the Culture Center Theater. The members of this year’s class are Ethel Caffie-Austin, Honey and Sonny Davis, Larry Groce, The Hammons Family, and Mayf Nutter. For info on the inductees, tickets and general information, visit the website at www.wvmhof.com, email wvmhof@gmail.com or call 304-342-4412.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — The annual Lenten fish dinner will be held each Friday of Lent (March 6, 13, 20 and 27; and April 3) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Saints Peter & Paul School cafeteria. All proceeds will benefit the school. Dinners offered are: flounder, $9; shrimp, $10; combo, $11; and child, $5. Dinners include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Children can choose from a smaller portion of fish or cheese pizza. Dine in or carry out.
Goldeneers — The Goldeneers from the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene will have a hot dog and table sale on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come browse, fellowship and support the seniors.
Community Indoor Yard Sale — There will be a community indoor yard sale Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pax Community Gym, 27 School Street, Pax. Cost for each spot will be $10 to help cover expenses. Tables 6-feet in length will be provided to the first 10 people to show up. There is no need to pre-register. Set up starts at 6 a.m. and each spot will be 10 feet in length. Food and refreshments will be available for sale. For more information, call Pax Town Hall at 304-877-2407.
Red Devil Rumble — The Red Devil Rumble, featuring boxing, MMA and kickboxing, will be held Saturday, April 4 at Oak Hill High School presented by Signal 12 Gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Ringside seating is available. For reservations, or to register to fight, call 304-640-1515. All proceeds support Oak Hill High School softball.
Schools
OHHS Honors Choir Concert — The Oak Hill High School Honors Choir will perform its spring concert on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
Oak Hill High Band/Choir Concert — The Oak Hill High School Spring Band and Choir Concert will be held Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m.
Saints Peter & Paul — Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School has open registration going on now. All parents need to do is contact the school for a registration packet or stop in if they have any questions they need answered. “Saints Peter and Paul has drastically reduced its tuition rates and is the only accredited private school in Fayette County. Our kids are allowed to pray in school and we say the pledge every morning,” a school representative said in a press release. “You do not have to be Catholic to attend. Our class sizes are small and are perfect for kids who need extra attention. We offer PreK for 3- and 4-year olds and the tuition for all students is approximately $15 a day or less, depending on the payment schedule parents choose. There is financial aid available.” Morning care service starts at 7 a.m. and an after school care program is available until 6 p.m. The school serves students in PreK through sixth grades. It is located at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill. Call 304-465-5445.
Kindergarten Registration — Fayette County Schools’ district-wide kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school term is scheduled for Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each of the county’s elementary schools. Parents will need to go to the school located in their attendance area to register their children. Parents registering kindergarten students will need to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill; the child’s immunization records; certified birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics; proof of a well-child exam within the last 12 months; and proof of a dental exam. The child’s Social Security card is requested, but is optional. In order to be eligible for kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year, children must be five years old on or before June 30. Families needing further information should contact their neighborhood elementary school. The federal McKinney-Vento Act and West Virginia state law and policy guarantee that students can be enrolled in school if they live: In a shelter, in a motel, in a house or apartment with more than one family because of economic hardship or loss, in temporary foster care or awaiting foster care with an adult who is not the parent or legal guardian, in substandard housing (no electricity, no water, and/or no heat); or with friends or family because the student is a runaway or unaccompanied youth. Please contact Judy Lively, Fayette County liaison, at 304-574-1176, if you have questions regarding criteria for enrollment and rights of homeless students.
PreK Registration — The Fayette County Schools system has scheduled dates for registration for universal PreK for the 2020-2021 school year. Registration sessions have been planned at Smithers, Ansted and Oak Hill. Any child who lives in Fayette County and is 4-years old prior to July 1 may attend the PreK program. PreK is not mandatory, but once a child is enrolled, attendance is required. Registration sessions will be held: Friday, March 27 — Fayette County Starting Points, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186 (formerly Valley Elementary School), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, April 3 — Ansted Baptist Church, 146 Holley Street, Ansted, WV 25812, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Friday, April 17 — Lewis Christian Community Center, 409 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, each child will need: original certified birth certificate from the Office of Vital Statistics from the state where your child was born (no copies accepted); child’s Social Security card (requested, but not required); child’s immunization records; proof of child’s Well Child Exam completed by pediatrician within the last 12 months; proof of dental exam in the last 12 months; most current verification of income from the past 12 months (pay check stub, W-2 form, etc.); and proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, property tax statement). The Fayette Board of Education collaborates with Head Start, Fayette County Starting Points and A Place to Grow to form the universal PreK program. All sites follow the state Board of Education PreK policies and are part of the West Virginia PreK system. Children are placed at a PreK site by the Fayette County PreK Collaborative Team, which uses registration information and parent preferences in making the placement decisions. According to officials, space is limited and completion of the application does not guarantee a space in an individual’s first-choice program. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of children for whom there is space at a preferred PreK site, a lottery will be held. If not selected in the lottery, children will be offered placement in another universal PreK site. Parents will be informed of site placements by letters mailed by participating agencies by July 1. For more information, contact Suzi Higginbotham at 304-574-1176, ext. 2165.
Career Fair/Teacher Recruitment Day — Concord University’s Center for Academic and Career Development will host a Career Fair and Teacher Recruitment Day on Tuesday, March 17. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Those seeking internships, employment, and career advice will have the opportunity to visit exhibitors’ booths. In addition to businesses, representatives from various school systems will also be present to discuss employment opportunities. Students are encouraged to dress in business attire and bring resumes to the event. This event is free and open to Concord University students and the general public. There is no registration fee for employers to attend. Employers planning to attend may register online at http://bit.ly/2nZDYDJ For more information, contact Sharon Manzo at smanzo@concord.edu or 304-384-5102.
Church
GLOW — Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host GLOW (God Loves Ordinary Women) on Friday, March 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 817 Tourison Addition Road, Fayetteville. For more information, call 304-574-3100.
Blackwoods Concert — The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will perform at Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 Main St. East, Oak Hill on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Gloryway Concert — The Gloryway Quartet will sing in a free concert on Friday, March 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie.
