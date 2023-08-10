Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet in August as follows: special meeting for work session — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Friday, Aug. 25, 8:30 a.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Film Screening — Fayette County Health Department and the Fayette Prevention Coalition will host a free screening of the documentary “Picture Proof” on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Fayette Theater, 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Picture Proof” is a documentary that examines the intergenerational impact of addiction by chronicling the love, labor, loss, and uncertainty of one woman’s struggle to live a life of sobriety. Weaving together moments of glee, fulfillment, acceptance, sorrow, and disappointment, the film takes an intimate look at the bonds that hold one family together and a disease that threatens to tear them apart. Narcan training and test strips will be available as well. Everyone is invited to attend and share with their loved ones.
Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run — The 17th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run, a poker run, will hit the roads that day to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and avid motorcycle rider who died on Dec. 12, 2006. The event, annually held on the Saturday after Labor Day, is utilized as a fundraiser for scholarships for students from Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas and James Monroe high school students. To date, organizers say the poker run has raised over $250,000 in support of scholarships. Pre-registration with cash, check, credit card or PayPal: @ paulraines834 will be accepted at the Western Auto in Rainelle. Calls seeking more details can be directed to Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155. Registration on Sept. 9 will be held at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. A breakfast buf- fet will be available for $10 from 9 a.m. until noon. Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in will be at 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge. An evening meal and music will be provided. Registration price is $30 per hand, which includes a “super nice” T-shirt, run patch, meal, the chance to win best or worst hand, and a door prize. An extra hand will cost $10, and two extra cards per hand can be purchased for $10. The best hand will be awarded $500, and the worst hand will receive $250.
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will sponsor Music on Main, a summer of fantastic live music in Mount Hope, on the third Fridays of August and September (Aug. 19 and Sept. 16). The concerts will start in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Christian Church. Bring your family and friends for an evening with great music and good vibes. Light refreshments (popcorn, chips, candy and pop) will be available at the Fayette County Community Arts Center concession stand.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for August. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30, 3:30 p.m.; homeschoolers board games, Thursdays, Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.; craft, Friday, Aug. 11, 3:30 p.m.; tie-dye shirts (bring shirt), Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.; Book Group, Friday, Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m.; Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m.; and CYOA, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Homeschool Book Club, Tuesdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, 2 p.m.; Family Time, Wednesdays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.; Family Fun, Saturdays, Aug. 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m.; and Book Group, Monday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Puzzle Club, Tuesdays, Aug. 15 and 22, all day; Movement Monday, Monday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m.; Wellness Wednesday, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m.; Teen STEM, Thursdays, Aug. 10 (2 p.m.) and 24 (4 p.m.); Family Friday, Fridays, Aug. 11 and 25, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, Aug. 14 and 28, 1 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, Aug. 16 and 30, 1 p.m.; Board Game Cafe, Friday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m.; Book Club, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m.; and CYOA, Thursday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31, all day; Adult Coloring Club, Fridays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m. (by appointment); candy guess, through Friday, Aug. 11; Walking Club, Tuesdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Aug. 23 and 30, 5 p.m.; Elephant Craft, Friday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.; Back to School Bash (Starting Points), Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.; Honey Bee Craft, Friday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.; and Making Pet Rocks, Thursday, Aug. 24, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime, Friday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m.; and CYOA, Thursday, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m.
Church
Free Yard Sale — The Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host its annual free yard “sale” on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have items to donate, they can be dropped in the gym the week of Aug. 28.
