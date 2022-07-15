Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Republican Executive Committee — The Fayette County Republican Executive Committee will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Contentment — The Contentment Museum complex in Ansted, operated by the Fayette County Historical Society, will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. until Aug. 27.
Kids Fest, Yard Sale and Flea Market — Fayetteville Walmart and Children’s Miracle Network will host a kids’ fest on Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be food trucks on site, face painting and contests like pie in the face and water balloons. For the yard sale and flea market, vendor spots are available at $10 for two parking spots. All proceeds will go to WVU Children’s Hospitals. Entry forms are available at the store’s service desk.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Christmas in July Sale — The Friends of the Lewis House will host a Christmas in July Sale Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lewis House, 214 Main Street West, Oak Hill.
Pilates in the Amphitheater — Active Southern West Virginia will host Pilates in the Amphitheater on Saturday, July 16 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. Join community captains from Get Activated for a free mat pilates class. Participants will use yoga mats with the instructions provided. Pilates can be modified for almost all physical abilities. This pilates class is beginner-friendly and led by a certified local pilates instructor. Pilates can help you improve posture, increase joint mobility and muscle activation, and potentially reduce joint and muscle pain with ongoing practice. Mats will be provided or bring your own. All you need is comfortable clothes that will allow you freedom of movement and a water bottle. Participants are asked to sign an online waiver at https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7&fbclid=IwAR23ReLNXgvqQCL1_DQEXoaxvMWFren4ZbGqetJYs-3-tyj7hxPzpyHAIxA
Morris Creek Watershed Walk — Join Active Southern West Virginia Community Captain Noel Mitchell on a 1.5-mile nature walk at the Morris Creek Watershed on Morris Drive in Montgomery. The walk is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. The Morris Creek Watershed Association is a nonprofit with a mission to “improve the safety of the Morris Creek Watershed, restore its natural beauty and provide recreational opportunities.” The walking path is a combination of paved and gravel surfaces. Restrooms are available. Parking is available at Morris Creek Watershed Association, 328 Morris Drive, Montgomery. Participants are asked to sign an online waiver at https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7&fbclid=IwAR0LNAzPRSj57R0c0G_YNuPXcVSIrwo9YEBozjr_vgpJgJuu_cqhJlsiKk0
Scavenger Hunt — Let’s go on a bear hunt. “The CVB wanted to come up with an idea to promote the bears in Oak Hill, because we’re starting to get a lot of traffic here in the visitors center asking about the bears, what the bears were about, where were they,” said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB. “We at first thought we’d come up with just a list of the bears, then we decided to make it more fun, more interactive. So, we decided to do a scavenger hunt. We’ve created a little booklet piece and a landing page on our website (www.newrivergorgecvb.com). You can either do it with the booklet or you can do it online, where you go on a bear hunt and try to find the bears with the clues given.” In the summer hunt, New River George has lost his buddy, Oakie, the black bear, and various clues will help participants track Oakie and his friends. There are 12 clues involved in the scavenger hunt, although there are more bears total in Oak Hill at the current time. “Now there are between 20 and 25 bears in Oak Hill, and they’re currently adding more to the list,” Sullivan said. “We can add the bears on the website every time a new one pops up in Oak Hill. But the booklet has just 12 clues for the 12 bears that are associated with the hunt.” The competition is underway and will proceed to Labor Day, Sullivan said. The overall winner will be chosen from a field of all entrants who get all 12 clues correct. A generator on an internet platform will select the random winner from that pool. There are also other ways in which entries can be made into the scavenger hunt. “When they upload their answers on the website, they can also upload photos to get extra entries into the big prize,” said Sullivan. The photos could be images of the bears or selfies with the bears. Those photos should be posted to social media using #GoGorge. The big prize is a $500 honey pot of gift cards or gift certificates for a variety of businesses in the area. Among the offerings are some from The Frozen Barn, River Expeditions and New River Jet Boats. In addition to solving the clues and submitting photos, there are other ways to get more entries for the scavenger hunt, such as following the CVB on social media. The landing page will walk people through each of those items that lead to extra entries, Sullivan said. CVB officials have ordered bear pins, tattoos and stickers so the businesses can give them away to those who are interacting with the scavenger hunt. The carved wooden bears on display at various locations in Oak Hill are the result of a project undertaken by the Oak Hill Beautification Commission and created by Mason Dixon Boys, LLC. For more on the scavenger hunt, visit https://newrivergorgecvb.com/bear-scavenger-hunt/.
National Night Out — The UKVSAC is planning a special evening as the 2022-23 school year approaches. A National Night Out is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Booker T. Washington Community Center's Grant Park. There will be food and games, and a school supplies giveaway is part of the evening, as well. To make contributions, contact Tina Ramirez, the UKVSAC vice president, at 304-552-3554.
Training Run — There will be a free group run Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. to prepare for the Bridge Day 5K Run this fall. The training run will be hosted by Active SWV Community Captains Beth Hudspeth and Melanie Seiler and is supported by sponsor-partner Water Stone Outdoors. Meet at Water Stone at 8:30 a.m. for the run, then return for coffee, the farmer’s market and new merchandise at the shop. This is a great time to learn the race route and details about the event. Leaders are prepared to split into two groups if there is an interest in a fast 4 to 5 miles as well as a 3.2-mile run/walk. The training run, which is made possible by sponsorship from WVU Tech, will not cross the New River Gorge Bridge as pedestrian traffic is allowed only one day a year. You can sign up for the Bridge Day 5K during which you can run on the bridge at https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/?fbclid=IwAR2IfcP7G0zDBajp5B7XEE12GTLAsyrs0D_GjsUdKNmMZT57QC3rH5oXdv4.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for July. In July, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. The Oak Hill branch also will have makers space and trivia all month. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — movie (Saturdays, July 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesday, July 19, 6 p.m.) and Jigsaw Club (Wednesdays, July 20 and 27, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — Legos (Tuesday, July 19, all day), SRP (Wednesday, July 20, 12 p.m.), Baby Lapsit (Mondays, July 18 and 25, 11 a.m.), Walking Club (Wednesdays, July 20 and 27, 6 p.m.) and adult puzzles and coffee (Thursday, July 21, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Book Club (Thursday, July 14, 6 p.m.) and Movie Night (Tuesday, July 26, 5 p.m., Atlantis). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Lego Club (Saturdays, July 16 and 23, 10:30 a.m.), SRP (Wednesday, July 20, 11 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, July 18, 5:30 p.m.), STEM Club (Friday, July 22, 2 p.m.), Adult Book Group (Monday, July 25, 6 p.m.) and Adult Coloring Club (Saturday, July 30, 10:30 a.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Movie Day (Fridays, July 22 and 29, 10 a.m.), Lego/KNEX (Tuesday, July 19, all day), Teen STEM (Wednesday, July 20, 1 p.m.), SRP (Thursday, July 21, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Mondays, July 18 and 25, 11 a.m.), Walking Club (Tuesday, July 19, 10 a.m.), Adult Book Club (Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m.), Science and Stories (Wednesday, July 27, 1 p.m.) and CYOA Club (Thursday, July 28, 4 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Adult Coloring Club (Friday, July 29, 3 p.m.), Walking Club (Tuesdays, July 19 and 26, 10 a.m.), SRP (Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, July 21 and 28, all day), 1 on 1 Computer Help (Monday, July 25, by appointment) and Summer Craft (Friday, July 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — SRP (Tuesday, July 19, 11 a.m., and Thursday, July 21, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), Baby Lapsit (Friday, July 22, 11 a.m.), NYM Book Club (Tuesday, July 19, 5:30 p.m.), YARG Book Club (Tuesday, July 26, 5 p.m.) and CYOA Club (Thursday, July 28, 5:30 p.m.).
Church
Kookaburra Coast VBS — Vacation Bible School is coming to Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. each evening. Everyone is welcome and invited to Kookaburra Coast: Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.
On the Case VBS — Witcher Baptist Church, 2206 East Dupont Avenue, Belle, will host On the Case Vacation Bible School July 17 to July 20. There will be a kickoff cookout on July 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Kingdom Quest — LifeBridge Assembly of God in Oak Hill will host Kingdom Quest on July 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the church’s parking lot (1513 Main Street East, Oak Hill). Visitors are invited to wear medieval costume if they have it available to them. There will be free food, inflatables, a dunk booth, carnival-style games, crafts, balloon swords and crowns, face painting, and other activities. Everything is free to the community.
