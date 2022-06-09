Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Oak Hill Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The story map link is located at https://arcg.is/HaK4H0. Following is the meeting agenda: call to order; roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Diana Janney, David Perry, Christa Hodges, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Benitez Jackson); invocation (led by Pastor Charles Blackmon, First Baptist Church, Harlem Heights); Pledge of Allegiance (led by Councilmember Perry); reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; A Minute from the Minutes; unfinished business — consideration to adopt a resolution to lay an assessment lien (property located at 312 Main Street, Map 32, Parcel 499, owned by Joy Lynn Farrish), progress report (property located at 526 Gatewood Road, Map 13, Parcel 139, owned by Property Traders), Spirit of Oak Hill Award Committee progress report, recommendation to council from the Planning Commission (change the zoning from R3 to B2 for Map 7, Parcel 30, East Main Street — second reading), consideration to contract with WQAZ Broadcasting; new business — bid opening and contract award for street paving, temporary employment agreements (with Damita Johnson, David Kirk, Valerie Vaughn and Charles Pannell), appointment to boards, commissions and committees (reappoint Jack Booda to Sanitary Board, reappoint Matthew Wender and Steve Moss to Planning Commission, reappoint David Stewart to Building Commission, appointment to fill vacancy on Board of Zoning Appeals), intergovernmental agreement (Fayette County) and building code adoption, Structural Inspect Board’s recommendation to order demolition (structure located at 103 Hayes Street, Map 25, Parcel 78, owned by Tammy Lynn Gibson and Charles Brack), General Fund and Coal Severance budget revision, establish a transition committee for relocating offices of the city to the former BB&T Building, Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) request for funding to repair roof at the Historic Oak Hill School, consideration of an ordinance (authorizing the acquisition of, and the design, construction and equipping of additions, betterments and improvements to, certain real estate located at 101 Main Street East, Oak Hill, West Virginia; the issuance by the Oak Hill Building Commission of Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022, to finance the above described purchase and design, acquisition, construction and equipping of the real property and the costs of issuance thereof; and the leasing of the real property by the city from the Building Commission to serve as a City Hall — first reading); department reports; council comments (with possible action); mayoral comments; future agenda items; next council meeting will be held July 11; adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Monday, June 13 at 8:30 a.m. in the Fayette County Health Department conference room, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has released its schedule of June meetings. The BOE will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 14, 6 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Vendors Welcome — The City of Montgomery will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. and is now accepting applications from vendors. If you would like to have a vendors table at the event, please contact Angela at City Hall at 304-442-5181.
Free Food Giveaway/Luncheon — A free food giveaway will be held at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London from 10:30 a.m. until noon (or until gone) on Saturday, June 11. There also will be a free community luncheon featuring hot dogs, baked beans, chips, drinks and cookies.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Community Yard Sale — The Jodie/Rich Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Summer Solstice Pool Party — The Fayette Prevention Coalition’s Intervention & Recovery Committee will host a family-friendly pool party on the summer solstice, Tuesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fayette County Park Pool. The free event is open to the public to celebrate the first day of summer with food, friends and fun.
5K Fun Run/Walk — The Town of Fayetteville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. in conjunction with the Fayetteville Heritage Festival. The race will start at the Town Park and proceed through the Park Loop Trail, down by Wolf Creek and back up Workman Hollow, finishing at Town Park. Entry is free for children 12 and under. The first 75 entries will receive a drawstring bag loaded with lots of local goodies. Assorted sized T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10 on the day of the race. To sign up, visit the race page at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Fayetteville/Fayetteville4th5K?fbclid=IwAR1aUPFUGY-J20SRFuekCjqT3qGh6HRq_txrW-c4HBVtFHAPJMvgl4r7jj0.
Kids Art Camp — There will be a Kids Art Camp July 11 to July 15, sponsored by River Valley Arts at Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Avenue, Montgomery. The camp is geared for 6- to 10-year olds and runs from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Kids will enjoy different, creative projects including drawing, painting, clay, sewing, collage and more. Price for the camp is $25 and space is limited. Please pre-register on the River Valley Arts Facebook page or by calling 304-981-1212.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for June. In June, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. All branches will be closed Monday, June 20 for West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — game day (Saturdays, June 11, 18 and 25, all day), jigsaw puzzle club (Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, all day) and SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — baby lapsit (Mondays, June 13 and 27, noon), Lego Club (Tuesday, June 14, all day), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, noon), Cupcake Wars (registration required, Thursday, June 16, 11 a.m.), Paint Night (Tuesday, June 21, 4 p.m.) and bird feeders (Thursday, June 23, all day). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — STEAM Club (Friday, June 17, 3:30 p.m.), Legos/KNEX Club (Saturday, June 25, all day), adult coloring (Saturday, June 11, all day), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), family games (Saturday, June 18, all day) and book group (Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — adult painting (Monday, June 27, 1 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24, all day), Movie Day (Fridays, June 10 and 24, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Monday, June 13, 11 a.m.), adult coloring (Tuesday, June 14, 1 p.m.), Teen STEM (Wednesdays, June 15 and 29, 1 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, 1 p.m.), Crafternoon (Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m.), science and stories (Wednesday, June 22, 1 p.m.) and Adult Book Club (Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, all day), Adult Coloring Club (Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Mondays, June 13 and 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.), Guess the Chocolates (until June 17), Leap into Science (Friday, June 10, 3 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 2 p.m.) and STEM activity (WVU Tech Sphero Bots, Friday, June 17, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m., and Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), Mixed Minds Book Club (Devil and the Dark Water, Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m.), SRP lapsit (Friday, June 24, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Group (Journey Under the Sea, ages 9 to 18, Saturday, June 25, 12 p.m.) and Family Movie Night (Atlantis, Tuesday, June 28, 5 p.m.).
Church
Vacation Bible School — Glen Ferris Apostolic Church will host Victory Island Vacation Bible School on June 22-24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly. All kids 4-12 are invited to attend the VBS to learn to be winners no matter what life throws at you. Need a ride? Call 304-667-1300.
Vacation Bible School — Spirit & Truth Ministries in Oak Hill will host Monumental VBS 2022 for those ages 4 through 12 on Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Join in “Celebrating God’s Greatness.”
Vacation Bible School — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville will host its Vacation Bible School, Big Heart Farms, June 13 to June 17 for those in kindergarten through sixth grade. Join the church where God’s fruit grows for a great week of worship, games, snacks and studying the Word of God. Register at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/vbs-big-heart-farms?fbclid=IwAR0EAvo4mdG8F6U7ASiQXGGoB_66I2GoDKu1EksWJd8LZYzTLTcVJham0Hg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.