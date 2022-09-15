Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; financial (review and approval of mid-month invoices); general comments and reminders); visitor comments; unfinished business — none; new business — 1) discuss and act on ratifying the transfer K9 on his retirement effective 9-8-22, 2) discuss and act on hiring J.D. Nottingham certified police officer, 3) discuss and act on tree limbs on building at address 119 Keller Avenue from the Davis Street right-of-way, 4) discuss and act on contractual work for Police Department, 5) discuss and act on use of town stage for Fall Festival in back parking lot of park and for Chili Cookoff in front of Town Hall, 6) discuss and act on maintenance agreement with Ninety Five Percent Holdings for school property, 7) discuss and act on remediation agreement with Ninety Five Percent Holdings for NOVAS to start working prior to ownership being finalized (Ninety Five Percent Holdings to be responsible), and 8) discuss and possibly act on lease of historic grade school gym; executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; and adjournment.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee (FCDEC) will meet in person Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at 114 Main Street West, Oak Hill, for a regular meeting. There is also a Zoom option at https://bit.ly/FCdems_10_18_2022. The FCDEC will hold nominations and elections for Delegate District Executive Committees 45 and 52. A male or non-binary, and a female or non-binary, will be elected for both districts. The role of a Delegate District Committee is to select a Democratic nominee for that House district in the event of a vacancy according to WV State Code 3-5-19. Requirements: A candidate to fill one of these positions must be a registered Democrat in the House district they want to serve. One can contact the county clerk’s office, or use the map found at https://www.mapwv.gov/vote/ to identify one’s House district. All terms are for four years, ending on June 30, 2026, or earlier if their successors are elected before then. Below are proposed procedures for nominations and elections: Procedure for nominations: (Nominations will be made by FCDEC members. The person making the nomination will state the name of the person they nominate. Nominations do not need a second. When nominations are closed, the person making the nomination will have 1 minute to speak in favor of their nomination. Anyone wishing to be nominated should contact a FCDEC member or the chair, Chris Pennington at fayette.dems.wv@gmail.com); and Procedure for elections (All candidates will have 2 minutes to speak. Only members of the committee may nominate and vote. Voting will be a roll call vote for any contested election.). The person responsible for this meeting is Chris Pennington, chair. This meeting is open to the public.
Announcements
Terri Massey Memorial Blood Drive — The annual Terri Massey Memorial Blood Drive is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. Help us save lives. The American Red Cross is suffering a critical blood shortage now. The need is great. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Each donation can save up to three lives. Of the one and a half million people diagnosed with cancer each year, many will need blood transfusions during treatment. For an appointment, call or text 304-663-2410 or email dktread@gmail.com.
Hawks Nest Halloween — The Ansted Events Committee has teamed up with Hawks Nest State Park to sponsor A Hawks Nest Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the lodge’s main parking lot. If you are interested in setting up a booth, please email anstedevents@gmail.com. All booths should be decorated and a prize will be awarded for the best decorated booth. Booth set up for this family friendly event starts at 11 a.m. For more information, please call 304-658-5901 or 304-658-5106.
A Walk for Hope — The Fayette Prevention Coalition invites the public to take part in A Walk for Hope on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come out and show your support for people affected by addiction. A Walk for Hope is a walk or a run, whichever you choose, that is meant to raise awareness of Fayette County’s drug epidemic. The FPC’s goal is to recognize community members who are in recovery, those who have lost the battle to addiction or those who are ready to start their journey into recovery. There will be resources available with information on the different programs offered in West Virginia in an attempt to erase some of the stigma surrounding substance use disorder. In lieu of a registration fee, FPC is collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries to donate to local organizations. For more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-walk-for-hope-tickets-347405999697?fbclid=IwAR1WM9QHfRRjpbm2xKpX-67t4NaRrYXzQaz1KrobEiyR1unuVGnHnv27mXo.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Mount Hope Jubilee — The 31st annual Mount Hope Jubilee will be held Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. Following is the Jubilee’s schedule of events: Friday, Sept. 16 — alumni gathering, 5 to 7 p.m. (This will be held in the middle of town at the old YMCA building, now the Mount Hope Community Building. Sponsored by Mount Hope Alumni Association and the Mount Hope Jubilee Committee.); Doo-Wop sock hop, 7 to 9 p.m. (This is a new addition to the Jubilee that we know will be a huge success. Music provided by Bob Dorado.); fireworks, immediately following the Doo-Wop sock hop (There will be a huge fireworks display provided by the Mount Hope Fire Department. Bring your lawn chairs, set up on the school lawn across from the Methodist Church and enjoy. Thank you to the MHFD for this addition to the Jubilee.); Saturday, Sept. 17 — Mount Hope Jubilee, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (live music, food vendors, craft vendors, kids’ carnival, and lots of fun; call 304-673-3984 for set-ups); car show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Top 40+ trophies plus four specialty trophies; call 304-573-6467 to enter.); Karen James Buckland gospel music, 9:30 a.m.; parade, 10 a.m.; Big Daddy and the Mudcats with Jimmy Pino, 11:30 a.m.; Mia Bailey, 1 p.m.; and Alan Kinsler, 2 to 4 p.m.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — The final free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will be at the Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, outside or inside depending on weather conditions. The free event will feature vendors, games, music and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. Check Facebook for any updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for September. There will be grab and go craft bags all month at each branch. The Oak Hill library branch also will offer maker space crafts, an autumn scavenger hunt and trivia all month. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 3:30 p.m.); Jigsaw Club (Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and 28; Choose Your Own Adventure (Saturday, Sept. 17, 12 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.); and Indoor Plant Week (Monday, Sept. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 24, come in and plant herb seeds all week). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 15 and 22, 3 p.m.); baby lapsit (Mondays, Sept. 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); scrapbooking (Wednesday, Sept. 28, all day); Walking Club (Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and 28, 6 p.m.); Paint Night (Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.); and adult arts/crafts (Wednesday, Sept. 21, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Book Club (Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m.); Family Day/Lego and Knex (Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.); Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.); Family Day/adult coloring (Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.); and adult book group (Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM (Thursdays, Sept. 15 and 29, 4 p.m.); storytime (Fridays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.); Dollar Decorating (Monday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.); adult coloring (Wednesday, Sept. 28, all day); Power Play (Fridays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Movie Day (Fridays, Sept. 16 and 23, 1 p.m.); adult painting (Monday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.); adult weaving (Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.); Crafternoons (Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.); CYOA (Thursday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m.); adult book club (Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.) and adult thriller/horror book club (Friday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — adult coloring club (Fridays, Sept. 16 and 23, 3 p.m.); one on one computer help (Mondays, Sept. 19 and 26, by appointment); Walking Club (Tuesdays, Sept. 20 and 27, 10 a.m.); storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and 28, 5 p.m.) and fall fun craft (Thursday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.); lapsit (Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.); Movie Night (Mothman, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m.); scavenger hunt (Monday, Sept. 19); Movie Night (Bad Guys, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.) and CYOA (Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.)
Fundraisers
Hot Dog Sales — The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will hold its annual Gauley Season hot dog sales on Saturdays, Sept. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The menu includes: hot dogs, $2; burgers, $4; BBQ, $4.50; pinto beans with corn bread, $4; macaroni salad, $2; potato salad, $2; desserts, $2; and drinks, $1.50.
Commented
