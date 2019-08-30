Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the BOE office at Fayetteville for regular meetings.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Vendors Wanted — There will be a Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. until midnight at Hawks Nest State Park. Vendor spaces are 8x10 and vendors should bring their own canopy, tables, chairs, etc. They are requested to decorate their spaces with a Halloween them and may also pass out candy if desired. For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Kid Quest at 304-640-6776.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
Learn about Gardening — Interested in learning about or enjoy gardening? Join the Woodland Oaks Gardeners meeting at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. The program will be on roses. Woodland Oaks Garden Club, aka Woodland Oaks Gardeners, is celebrating 60 years.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Gospel Sing — The West Virginia Mountain State Gospel Singers Corporation is having its last 2019 Gospel Sing at the Mount Nebo convention grounds, located in Nicholas County. There will be an open mic session with all singers welcome on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. session on Saturday, Sept. 7 with invited groups performing. Each Saturday singing group will get two 25-minute singing rounds. There will be free camping with hookups during the sing, but donations are accepted. The convention grounds are located off Route 19, five miles south of Summersville. For precise directions and additional info, visit the website at www.wvgospelsing.com or call 304-872-1977.
34th Pratt Fall Festival — The 34th annual Pratt Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festival parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be live entertainment and vendor booths, as well as lots of great food, crafts, activities for kids (some free), and family fun. Openings are available for vendors and for participation in the parade. For vendor information, please call 304-444-2487. For parade participation, please call 304-444-2487. You also may email Prattfallfest@gmail.com
Free Movies — “Dumbo” will be shown free to the public on Saturday, Aug. 24 beginning at dusk (normally between 8 and 9 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. The final film scheduled for the season is Aquaman, Sept. 7.
Paint Creek Bike Ride — The 5th annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The ride is held in conjunction with the Town of Pratt’s annual Fall Festival. Riders may choose between trips from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles). Entry fee is $30 in advance (includes a commorative T-shirt) or $40 the day of the event. For more bike ride info, call 304-419-1891, email dyannivey@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2903527439871946/.
Fundraisers
Plant and Pretty Pot Sale — Woodland Oaks Gardeners will host a Plant and Pretty Pot Sale Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Oak Leaf Festival on the porch of the Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. Support the group so it can continue to beautify Oak Hill.
Apple Butter — Members of the Swiss Missionary Baptist Church will make and sell apple butter on Saturday, Sept. 28. The church is located 10 miles east of Gauley Bridge on W.Va. 39. All proceeds will go toward the church’s building project.
Reunions
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
