Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will hold a Zoom meeting for its Monday, Feb. 8 council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The link for the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3044699541?pwd=Mk9raG14SmZmZlR3TmtuOEhKMEQ0Zz09. Meeting ID is 304 469 9541 and passcode is SBJune. You can also dial in at 301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 304 469 9541 and passcode is 421719. The meeting’s story map can be found at https://arcg.is/1bnPSD. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Diana Janney, Melissa Wilshire, David Perry, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr. and Benitez Jackson); invocation; Pledge of Allegiance; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; council comments and department reports; mayoral comments; unfinished business — bid opening for demolition of residential structure located at 11 Rocklick School Road (Map 59J, Parcel 14, owned by Randy Crawford), bid opening for demolition of structure located at East Main Street (Exxon Gas Station and Car Wash) excluding tanks and canopy (Map 18, Parcels 459 & 462, owned by C&E Investment Inc.), bid opening for demolition of residential structure located at 118A High Street (Map 7, Parcel 226, owned by Novelle Barrett), consideration and adoption of a resolution for the city to demolish the structure at corner of Rocklick School Road and Minden Road (Map 59J, Parcel 27, owned by Teresa Lynn Blevins Benson), consideration and adoption of a resolution for the city to demolish the structure at the corner of Victory Street and Adkins Avenue (Map 13, Parcel 56, owned by Elizabeth A. Basham), consideration and adoption of a resolution for the city to demolish the structure at 137 Minden Tipple Road (Map 58M, Parcel 157, owned by Geoffrey Stone), recommendation to amend Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC) 10.12.010 All-Terrain Vehicles; new business — Structural Inspection Board (SIB) recommendation to amend the dilapidated structure scoring system, proclamation recognizing Black History Month, police hiring (Officer B. Dodrill); and adjournment.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will hold a Zoom meeting on Monday, Feb. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit zoom.us/join, or you can call in at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID is 304-574-1200. Following is the meeting’s agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, Board of Equalization & Review, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes, agenda items: Exhibit A; 9:30 a.m. — assessor budget (Eddie Young); 10 a.m. — discussion and decision of 911 employee/management structure; 10:15 a.m. — OEM budget (Kevin Walker); 10:30 a.m. — 911 budget (Jimmy Sadler); 11 a.m. — fire budget (Joe Crist); 11:30 a.m. — farmland workshop; 12:30 p.m. — executive session (personnel matter continued from Jan. 29 executive session); agenda items (approval and discussion Feb. 8) — budget revision for approval and signature, tabled from Jan. 29 (request from Susannah Wheeler, New Roots Farm Director, to complete a purchase using previously agreed upon Coal Reallocated funds for a match requirement totaling $25,914.25 from Rimol Greenhouse Systems), tabled from Jan. 29 (request from the URA for a support letter for Appalachian Region Commission funding for infrastructure development at Wolf Creek Park: Preparing for Growth in the New River Gorge Region), documents for approval and signature of the commission for a 2020 HAVA Security Funds Sun Grant to purchase ExpressVote Tabletop Privacy Screens and ExpressVote Privacy Ballot Sleeves for $3,260 with a $489 match from the commission, letter to the Supreme Court for reimbursement for rent for the Family Law Judge for February 2021 in the amount of $3,375 for approval and signature, letter to the West Virginia Division of Culture Records Management and Preservation Board acknowledging a grant award for $13,500 with a 10 percent ($1,350) match from the commission, request from County Clerk Michelle Holly to approve candidate for part-time elections position, proclamation letter congratulating Summers County on its 150th anniversary (Summers County was created from land previously in Fayette County), and contract to apply for fayettecountywv.gov as the county domain name for approval and signature of President John Brenemen. Future commission meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11; Wednesday, Feb. 17; Monday, Feb. 22; and Thursday, Feb. 25.
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has set the following meetings for February: Tuesday, Feb. 9 — regular meeting, BOE office, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 16 — regional LSIC meeting for New River Primary, New River Intermediate, Fayetteville PK-8 at New River Primary, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 23 — special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2021-2022, BOE office, 5:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 23 — regular meeting, BOE office, 6 p.m.
Announcements
Public Hearing — The Town of Pax will hold a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. for a proposed increase in water rates. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available at the Office of the Clerk, Town Hall in Pax.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library system has released the February calendar of events for the county’s branch libraries. All the system’s branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for Presidents Day. Following is the list of scheduled events by branch, listed alphabetically. Administrative Office — adult book club (Thursday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.). Ansted — pick a movie night (Tuesdays, Feb. 16 and 23); penny and string games (Saturdays, Feb. 6, 13 and 20); Valentine craft night (Tuesday, Feb. 9); Knex, Lego and adult coloring (call to register any time); ticket drawing, are you lucky? (until March 10). Fayetteville — adult book group (Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.); storytime and/or STEM (Monday through Friday, call for appointment any day). Meadow Bridge — sensory play day (Thursday, Feb. 10, all day); read aloud (Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 24, all day); Lego (Monday, Feb. 22, all day); all day coloring (Thursday, Feb. 25). Montgomery — chocolate hearts estimation station (from Feb. 8 through Feb. 19); storytime (Wednesdays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24); make a valentine card (Thursday, Feb. 11). Mount Hope — dollar decorating (Tuesdays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23); rock painting (Wednesdays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24); Lego-Knex (Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25); storytime (Fridays, Feb. 5, 12 and 19 at 11 a.m.); jigsaw puzzles and scavenger hunt, passive programs. Oak Hill — lifestream storytime (Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 11 a.m.); lapsit livestream (Tuesdays, Feb. 9 and 23); Mixed Minds book group (Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.). Every library also has grab and go craft bags for children to pick up.
