Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission has regular meetings scheduled for Wednesdays, Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18. Meetings begin at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers of the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet in August as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, Sept. 5, 8:30 a.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., BOE office; special board meeting for work session — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1 to 3 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — The annual Terri’s Tribute Memorial Blood Drive, held each year in memory of Terri Massey, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lewis Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. There is currently a critical blood shortage across the country, while someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. Each donation can save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross. For an appointment, call 304-663-2410 or email dktread@gmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Steel Magnolias — Robert Harling’s classic Steel Magnolias will be performed Sept. 1 through Sept. 9 at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Lewisburg. Tickets are $32 for general seating, $29 for senior citizens age 60 and above, and $20 for students. For more information on tickets, shows, and the organization’s history, visit the website at www.gvtheatre.org, or call the box office at 304-645-3838.
Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run — The 17th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run, a poker run, will hit the roads Sept. 9 to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and avid motorcycle rider who died on Dec. 12, 2006. The event, annually held on the Saturday after Labor Day, is utilized as a fundraiser for scholarships for students from Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas and James Monroe high school students. To date, organizers say the poker run has raised over $250,000 in support of scholarships. Pre-registration with cash, check, credit card or PayPal: @paulraines834 will be accepted at the Western Auto in Rainelle. Calls seeking more details can be directed to Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155. Registration on Sept. 9 will be held at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. A breakfast buffet will be available for $10 from 9 a.m. until noon. Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in will be at 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge. An evening meal and music will be provided. Registration price is $30 per hand, which includes a “super nice” T-shirt, run patch, meal, the chance to win best or worst hand, and a door prize. An extra hand will cost $10, and two extra cards per hand can be purchased for $10. The best hand will be awarded $500, and the worst hand will receive $250.
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will sponsor Music on Main, a summer of fantastic live music in Mount Hope, on the third Friday of September (Sept. 16). The concert will start in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Christian Church. Bring your family and friends for an evening with great music and good vibes. Light refreshments (popcorn, chips, candy and pop) will be available at the Fayette County Community Arts Center concession stand.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for August and September. September is Library Card Sign Up Month. The FCPL branches will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.; homeschoolers board games, Thursdays, Aug. 31, and Sept. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.; candy guess in a jar, Friday, Sept. 1; storytime, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.; movie night/treat, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.; Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.; youth watercolor painting with Mae, Friday, Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m.; Book Club, Friday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m.; and YA and adult Watercoloring with Mae, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Book Group, Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.; Homeschool Hour, Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 2 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; Family Fun, Saturdays, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m.; and Crafty Kitchen, Monday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day; Adult Coloring Club, Fridays, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 27, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Walking Club, Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5 p.m.; grandparents card, Friday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m.; Find the Fall Leaves, Thursday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m.; Outer Space Craft, Friday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.; and Fall Fun Craft, Thursday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Puzzle Club, Tuesdays, Sept. 5 and 19, all day; Movement Monday, Monday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.; Wellness Wednesday, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.; Teen STEM, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 4 p.m.; Family Friday, Fridays, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Monday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, Sept. 6 and 20, 1 p.m.; Board Game Cafe, Fridays, Sept. 8 and 22, 1 p.m.; Book Club, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.; CYOA, Thursdays, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Friday, Sept. 1, all day; Crochet Club, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 1 p.m.; adult painting, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m.; and puzzles, Monday, Sept. 25, all day. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — CYOA, Thursdays, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.; Video Game Night, Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.; Baby Lapsit, Tuesdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Thursday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m.; and scavenger hunt, trivia and makerspace, all month.
Church
Prayer Gatherings — The Fayetteville Ministerial Association is sponsoring special prayer gatherings this month titled “Season of Prayer.” Services were held this week at Fayetteville Baptist Church, Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, Gatewood Baptist Church, focus is Apathy Within the Church; and Fayetteville United Methodist Church. The final gathering Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship, with the focus on In the Steps of the Apostles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.