Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Following is the agenda for the Friday meeting: 9 a.m. — pledge of allegiance, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve first half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:30 a.m. — re: FCSWA funds (Gabe Pena); 10 a.m. — public hearing re: polling place changes; 10:15 a.m. — re: park update and WorkForce West Virginia presentation (Renee Harper); 11 a.m. — budget (Sheriff Mike Fridley); 11:30 a.m. — Wolf Creek Park wetlands (Keith Richardson and Geoff Heeter); and 12 p.m. — Iceland Project update (Fayette County Health Department).
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. in the BOE office at Fayetteville for a regular meeting.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Hunter Safety Course — There will be a free West Virginia Division of Natural Resources hunter safety course Tuesday, Sept. 17; Wednesday, Sept. 18; and Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. each evening at Fayette Institute of Technology in Oak Hill. Register online at https://www.register-ed.com/
Vendors Wanted — There will be a Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. until midnight at Hawks Nest State Park. Vendor spaces are 8x10 and vendors should bring their own canopy, tables, chairs, etc. They are requested to decorate their spaces with a Halloween them and may also pass out candy if desired. For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Kid Quest at 304-640-6776.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Izzy’s Memorial Walk — Izzy’s Memorial Walk, 5K Run and Softball Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Fayetteville Town Park. Entry fees are $25 for the walk, $30 for the run and $125 for a co-ed softball team. Shirts will also be available for purchase for $20. All money collected will go to benefit two local families who have children suffering from life-threatening diseases. For more information, visit the Izzy’s Walk and 5K Run Facebook page.
Oktoberfest Flower Show — All are welcome to visit a Horticulture Specialty Flower Show entitled “Oktoberfest” presented by the Woodland Oaks Gardeners on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the Historic Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. Admission is free. If you’re interested in gardening please join the group. The monthly meeting will be held Oct. 2 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Lewis House during the Horticulture Specialty Flower Show. All are welcomed.
Deer Hunting/Trapping Seminar — There will be a free deer hunting/trapping seminar Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Ansted Baptist Church. Guest speaker will be Bob Friend of Bass and Buck Shop in Summersville. Everyone is welcome.
Psyched on Bikes Series — Throughout September, Active Southern West Virginia is hosting the Psyched on Bikes Series in the area. Following are the scheduled events: Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., Rend Trail, Thurmond; Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Trail; Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Trail; and Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m., Cunard Trail TBD. For more, visit www.activeswv.com.
34th Pratt Fall Festival — The 34th annual Pratt Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festival parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be live entertainment and vendor booths, as well as lots of great food, crafts, activities for kids (some free), and family fun. Openings are available for vendors and for participation in the parade. For vendor information, please call 304-444-2487. For parade participation, please call 304-444-2487. You also may email Prattfallfest@gmail.com
Square Dance — The Montgomery Hoedown Square Dance, featuring live music and a caller, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more, see https://www.montgomery-herald.com/news/watershed-group-to-host-square-dance/article_a251feb8-ca80-11e9-96c9-f351d5ae3a11.html
Paint Creek Bike Ride — The 5th annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The ride is held in conjunction with the Town of Pratt’s annual Fall Festival. Riders may choose between trips from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles). Entry fee is $30 in advance (includes a commorative T-shirt) or $40 the day of the event. For more bike ride info, call 304-419-1891, email dyannivey@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2903527439871946/.
Church
Homecoming — The Liberty Baptist Church Homecoming will be held Sunday, Sept. 15. Preaching will be Charlie Pritt.
Gospel Sing — There will be a gospel sing Saturday, Sept. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Christian Revival Center, Robson. Featured will be 10 or more singers and/or groups from Fayette County.
Reunions
Montgomery High School All Class Reunion — The MHS All Class reunion will be held Sept. 21 at Valley High School in Smithers from 6 until 11 p.m. The cost is still only $5 dollars per person and all classmates, teachers and guests are welcome. This will be the 16th reunion and all classmates are encouraged to try to attend. It’s a great night for friends, memories and old gold music, and just seeing one another and having great memories together. Hope to see you and Go Greyhounds.
