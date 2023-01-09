Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at Valley PK-8 for the Valley LSIC meeting, and hold a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
Oak Hill — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Following is the meeting agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Youth Pastor Jim Truman of Calvary Baptist Church; Pledge of Allegiance led by council member Benitez Jackson; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; A Minute from the Minutes by Mayor Danny Wright; unfinished business — City Park project update by The Thrasher Group, consideration to adopt Chapman Technical Group’s building guidelines for the TIF District, consideration to adopt a resolution for the city to demolish a structure (located at 301 Bond Avenue, Map 16, Parcel 16, owned by Cody and Sarah Donnally), consideration to adopt a resolution for the city to demolish a structure (located at 94 High Street, Map 4, Parcel 90, owned by Celia Puryear), discussion of moving municipal election to county, review of Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC) 11.16 Vacant Rental or Commercial Property; new business — review of street parking on Central Avenue, consideration of acceptance of property at Appalachian Drive for Welcome to Oak Hill sign, Charter/Ordinance review committee’s recommendation to amend charter, Truist drive-thru acquisition, consideration of the Planning Commission recommendation to change land classification (from R-2, Residential District, to B-2-General Business District on Parcels 54, 55, 56, 58, 70, 72, 73, 75, 76 and 77, High Lawn Heights Addition, 1702 East Main Street - old Basham Junk Yard property), James “Buzz” Elkins reappointment to Board of Zoning Appeals, consideration to amend ordinances that require two readings be adopted after the first reading; department reports (Police Department, Fire Department, city manager), council/mayoral comments (with possible action), future agenda items, announcements (the next council meeting will be Feb. 13), and adjournment.
Announcements
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. According to Ronda Falk, city clerk, the filing period for mayor and city council candidates opened Monday, Jan. 9 and will end on Saturday, Jan. 28. All candidates should come to the city clerk’s office at 100 Kelly Ave. between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon or from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the necessary forms. Forms can also be obtained at www.sos.wv.gov/elections. The filing fee is $50 for mayor and $25 for council candidates. In accordance with Section 6 of the city charter, all members of council and mayor must be citizens of the United States, qualified voters and bona fide residents of the city and over the age of 18 years. All members of council representing a ward must be bona fide residents of that particular ward. The required residency must be maintained throughout the term of office. Additionally, no council member or mayor can hold any other public office or position during their term of office in Oak Hill. The deadline to withdraw from candidacy is March 21, and the drawing for ballot positions will be held on April 4. According to Falk, Section 7 of the city charter reads, “Every person who shall have resided within the territory of the city for 21 days next preceding an election held therein, and who is a qualified voter under the laws and Constitution of this state, and none other, shall be entitled to vote at any election held within the city.” The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
RVA Open Meeting — Anyone interested in taking part in or learning more about the River Valley Arts is invited to an open meeting Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Gallery on 4th in Montgomery.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Rend Trail Hike — Active Southern West Virginia and Get Active in the Park will host a hike on the Rend Trail on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The Rend Trail is wide and friendly and the hike is approximately 4 miles. See the best of the New River Gorge National Park when you join the hike. Hikes go at a leisurely pace, and are led by Community Captains with an intro by an NPS ranger when available. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. You are welcome to bring walking sticks/hiking poles for assistance, and are encouraged to bring your own water and sunscreen. All hikes are made possible through Get Active in the Park, a partnership between Active SWV and the National Park Service. Get Active in the Park activities are perfect for grand-families, groups with multiple interests, and individuals. All are welcome! Youth are encouraged to attend but must be accompanied by a guardian and the adult must stay on site during the activity. Get Active in the Park empowers our community to see outdoor spaces as a place for health and wellness to take place. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver found at https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7
Schools
Carl A. Ross Student Paper Award — The Appalachian Studies Association presents the Carl A. Ross Student Paper Award each year to one student in each of two categories: middle/high school students and undergraduate/graduate students. The author of the winning papers, which must be submitted by Jan. 15, receive $100 each. Learn more at https://www.appalachianstudies.org/awards
