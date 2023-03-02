Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/i/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; previous minutes and financial report — reading and action on minutes from Feb. 2, reading and action on minutes from Feb. 16, reading and action on minutes from Feb. 24, review and approval of financial report; general comments and reminders — community clean-up second weekend of each month; appointments; council/board comments — Brian Good, Gabe Peña, Okey Skidmore, Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd; department reports — Fire Department, Police Department, town superintendent; visitor comments; unfinished business — budget revision General Fund (treasurer); new business — discuss and act Fayetteville CVB annual report (Tabitha Stover), discuss and act on town superintendent/manager verbiage, discuss and act on town flag reorder approval, discuss, update and act on review of chicken ordinances, and discuss and act on purchase of property; possible executive session for legal advice; adjournment.
Announcements
Needleseye Park Clean-up Days — Join the City of Oak Hill for trail maintenance and park clean-up at Needleseye Park and help remove century-old debris from the interior of the park to help make it a safe and proud addition to the community. Come dressed appropriately and be prepared to get dirty. Must be willing to hike. All rock climbers, mountain bikers, hikers and disc golfers are all welcome. Clean-up days scheduled are Sunday, March 19 from 1 to 4 p.m; and Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Clean-ups will be held rain or shine. Meet at the Needleseye Trailhead. Work gloves and safety glasses will be provided for use. For more information, email jsapio@oakhillwv.gov.
Kanawha County Clean-up — The spring 2023 Kanawha County Clean-up is scheduled next month. Locally, the delivery site at Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Items accepted will be accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires (with WV ID) and televisions. Recyclables accepted will be computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics. Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals or motor oil. The clean-up is for residential debris only. Business debris will not be accepted. Removal of material from the site will not be allowed. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia DEP. For more information, contact the Kanawha County Commission.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Places to Go/Things to Do
HFT Production — The Historic Fayette Theater will present Wagon Wheels West, a rootin’ tootin’ musical comedy by Tim Kelly and Bill Francoeur, on March 10-11, 17-28 and 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. each evening; and at 2 p.m. on March 18 and March 26. Tickets are available at fayettetheater.com. The play is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., Englewood, Colorado, and with support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Southside Trail Hike — Active Southern West Virginia and Get Active in the Park will host a Southside Trail Hike on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. The hike is a total of 6 miles and you can explore the old coke ovens used when there was an active coal mine. Meet at the Southside Trailhead/Brooklyn Campground at the bottom of Cunard Road. See the best of the New River Gorge National Park when you join one of the hikes, which go at a leisurely pace, and are led by community captains with an intro by an NPS ranger when available. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. You are welcome to bring walking sticks/hiking poles for assistance, and are encouraged to bring your own water and sunscreen. The length of each hike may vary. Please contact Active Southern West Virginia, or find its Facebook event page for more details on each hike. All hikes are made possible through Get Active In The Park, a partnership between Active SWV and the National Park Service. Get Active in the Park activities are perfect for grand-families, groups with multiple interests, and individuals. All are welcome. Youth are encouraged to attend but must be accompanied by a guardian and the adult must stay on site during the activity. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver found here: https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7
FCYSA Spring Soccer — Registration is open for participation in the Fayette County Youth Soccer Association’s spring soccer and will run until March 4. Practice starts the week of March 13 and games start on April 1. In-person registration is scheduled March 4 — Oak Hill High School, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. If your child played in the FCYSA fall season, registration fee is $40. If your child did not play in the fall, registration fee is $50. If you are interested in coaching, please email fcysawv@gmail.com.
Women’s Prayer Group — A women’s prayer group Bible study is held each Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts-Fayette County, 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for March. In March, Oak Hill will offer trivia, scavenger hunt, maker space and puzzles; and Mount Hope will host a leprechaun scavenger hunt. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3:30 p.m.; games, coloring and activities, Saturdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, March 8, 15, 22 and 29, 3:30 p.m.; book folding craft, Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m.; crafts, Friday, March 10, 3 p.m.; Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m.; adult book club, Friday, March 17, 3:30 p.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m.; and Narcan training, Friday, March 24, 3:30 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — puzzles, Wednesday, March 15, all day; storytime, Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 3 p.m.; baby lapsit, Monday, March 6, 12 p.m.; and Legos, Tuesdays, March 7 and 21, all day. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, March 8, 15, 22, and 29, 11 a.m., and Mondays, March 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; family time, Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.; Crafting Monday, Monday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.; family games, Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, March 20, 5:30 p.m.; WVU chef class, Tuesday, March 21, 2 p.m.; puzzles, Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Monday, March 27, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Puzzle Club, Wednesday, March 22, all day; Power of Play, Fridays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.; crochet, Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 1 p.m.; Teen STEM, Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m., and Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.; movie, Friday, March 3, 12 p.m.; Dollar Deco, Mondays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.; adult coloring, Tuesdays, March 7 and 21, 10 a.m.; Crafternoon, Wednesdays, March 8 and 29, 1 p.m.; KNEX, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; DIY tie dye, Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, March 15, 1 p.m.; seed exchange, Monday, March 27, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; adult coloring club, Friday, March 3, 3 p.m.; Walking Club, Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. by appointment; storytime, Wednesdays, March 8, 15, 22 and 29, 5 p.m.; adult book club, Thursday, March 2, 1 p.m.; World Wildlife Day craft, Friday, March 3, 3 p.m.; Plant a Flower Day, Thursday, March 9, 3 p.m.; Find the Leprechauns, Friday, March 17, all day; Mardi Gras Carnival masks, Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m.; and National Crayon Day, Friday, March 31, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesdays, March 14 and 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, March 30, 5:30 p.m.; Dr. Seuss storytime, Thursday, March 2, 5:30 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, March 3, 10 and 17, 11 a.m.; Teen Game Night, Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m.; Mixed Mind Club, Tuesday, March 14, 5 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, March 24, 11 a.m.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Avenue, Montgomery, will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinners each Friday of Lent (March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31) from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be dine-in or carry out. The $10 dinner includes fish (your choice of baked or fried), baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw, bread, dessert, and drinks (dine-in only).
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner each Friday of Lent (March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meals will be served drive-through curbside only. Meals offered are: flounder, $12; shrimp, $13; combo, $14; child’s fish or shrimp, $7; and child’s pizza, $5. Dinners include a baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Cash and checks will be accepted and all proceeds benefit SSPP School.
Hot Dog Sales — Hot dog sales will be held March 3 and March 4, starting at 10 a.m. both days, at the Armstrong Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 3319 Armstrong Creek Road, Powellton, WV 25161.
Church
IF: 2023 — IF: Gathering is a two-day video conference set for March 24-25 that will be streamed in the sanctuary of Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The women’s gathering consists of a variety of sermons, speakers and songs of praise. All women are invited to attend. The conference is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25. Meals for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will be provided by the church. All those attending must pay a small fee which will cover both days of the conference. Register online at https://watch.if2023.com/register/join-group/?groupid=28312. The church is located at 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more on the church, visit its website at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv.
Jesus Freak Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville (70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV) will host a Jesus Freak Youth Rally Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. There will be refreshments, praise music, games, skits and the preaching of God’s Word. The event is free to attend, but if you would like a T-shirt, visit https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/jesus-freak-youth-rally-1. All money for T-shirts must be received by March 20. For more information, contact Greg Pawlus at 304-237-9504 or by email at payton34bear@icloud.com.
