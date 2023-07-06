Pastor Shannon Robinson will be honored in a series of services for his 10th pastoral anniversary. Services scheduled are as follows: Sunday, July 16 — 10 a.m., speaker Pastor Donte Jackson, Community Restoration Worship Center, 101 Lincoln Street, Oak Hill; Wednesday, July 19 — 7 p.m., speaker Pastor Wanda Shelton, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; Thursday, July 20 — 7 p.m., speaker Bishop Fred T. Simms, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; Friday, July 21 — 7 p.m., speaker Bishop Donald J. Washington, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; and Sunday, July 23 — 11 a.m., speaker Bishop Donald Wiggs, Holiday Lodge, 340 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill. The theme of the anniversary celebration is “Standing on the Promises of God,” based on scripture from Jeremiah 3:15.