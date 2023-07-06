Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Rev. Charles Blackmon of First Baptist Church of Harlem Heights; Pledge of Allegiance; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; unfinished business — consideration to enter a contract for the Municipal Building renovations with Dan Hill Construction, Planning Commission recommendation to approve the rezoning to B-2 to allow the existing building to be torn down and moved over and a new station and Subway to be built (2nd reading), consideration to adopt the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code (2nd reading), consideration of the hiring process for the City of Oak Hill prosecuting attorney; new business — bid opening for paving of streets (Washington Avenue, Summerlee Avenue, 2nd Street, Sidney Street and Brentwood Place), administration reappointments (city manager, D. Johnson; city treasurer, V. Vaughan; city clerk, R. Falk; city judge, W. Toney; chief of police, M. Whisman), police hiring, New River Gorge Convention and Visitor Bureau (NRGCVB) annual report; department reports (Police Department, Fire Department, City Manager, Beautification Commission, Code Enforcement, MS4); council/mayoral comments; announcements (West Virginia’s 54th annual Municipal League Conference will be held at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling July 31 to Aug. 2); and adjournment.
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; previous minutes and financial report — reading and action on minutes from June 1, reading and action on minutes from June 15 and review and approval of financial report; general comments and reminders — community clean-up second Saturday of each month; council/board comments — Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd, Brian Good, Gabe Peña, Okey Skidmore and Lori Tabit; appointments — Lori Tabit to the Fayetteville Beautification Commission for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Brian Good to the Board of Parks and Recreation for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Zenda Vance to Fairs and Festivals for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Okey Skidmore to Huse Memorial Park Commission for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Zenda Vance to Historic Buildings for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Gabe Peña to Fayetteville Municipal Planning Commission for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Stanley Boyd to Dilapidated Buildings for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Lori Tabit to Parking Authority for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027, Sharon Cruikshank to Fayetteville Convention & Visitors Bureau for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027 and Gabe Peña to Water Quality Board for a term of July 6, 2023 to June 30, 2027; department reports — Fire Department, Police Department and town superintendent; visitor comments; unfinished business — budget revisions (treasurer); new business — discuss and act on appointment of Anthony Salvatore as municipal judge (swearing in of Anthony Salvatore), discuss and act on increasing parking tickets (currently $5 to increasing based on violations or $25 each), discuss and act on renewing building inspector contract with Fayette County Commission, discuss and act on special ABC use permit for The 304, discuss and act on request to name parking lot Henry Court (pending council approval, address would be 31 Henry Court per Emergency Services), discuss and act on 307.03(a)(21) fine for overnight camping in downtown Fayetteville (currently $75, increase to $150), discuss and act on 1121.02(c) change height of grass from 6 inches to 12 inches, discuss and act on hiring Chase Hart to Fayetteville Police Department and discuss and act on hiring Michael Arnold to Fayetteville Police Department; possible executive session for legal advice; possible executive session for personnel issue; and adjournment
Ansted Events Committee — The Ansted Events Committee will meet Tuesday, July 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Overlook at Hawks Nest. Among the activities to be discussed is the upcoming Splash Day. All are welcome to attend.
Ansted Hometown Festival Meeting — There will be an Ansted Hometown Festival meeting Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Parish House, Church of the Redeemer, at 102 Taylor Street, Ansted.
Announcements
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or by email at gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Splash Day — The Ansted Events Committee will present Splash Day Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ansted Town Park. There will be fun for the whole family, including water slides, bouncy houses and concessions. For more information, call 304-658-5901 or 304-658-5106.
Pickleball Clinics — Pickleball clinics are available July 19 and 20 for individuals to learn how to teach others the game and improve their personal skills. These clinics are free with 12 spaces available each day on a first-come, first-serve basis by signing up in the linked Google form. Both clinics are being offered by Pickle Savvy. Come join us for some Pickleball! These clinics are made possible by a grant from the Center for Active WV in partnership with Fayette County Parks and Recreation. Find more information on clinic times and locations in the forms below: sign up for July 19th clinic at https://rpb.li/2g0X and sign up for July 20th clinic: https://rpb.li/s40pKJ
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will sponsor Music on Main, a summer of fantastic live music in Mount Hope, on the third Fridays of July, August and September (July 14, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16). The concerts will start in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Christian Church. Bring your family and friends for an evening with great music and good vibes. Light refreshments (popcorn, chips, candy and pop) will be available at the Fayette County Community Arts Center concession stand.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for July. The summer reading program (SRP) is underway. Scavenger hunts will be held in July at all branch libraries. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, July 12, 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.; homeschoolers board games, Thursdays, July 6 and 20, 11 a.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, July 12, 19 and 26, 1 p.m.; craft, Friday, July 14, 3:30 p.m.; Italian food program, Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.; Book Club, Friday, July 21, 3:30 p.m.; and Craft Night, Tuesday, July 25, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — family time (games, puzzles, Legos, KNEX and scavenger hunt), Saturdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, July 12 and 19, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, July 17, 5:30 p.m.; nutrition program, Tuesday, July 18, 3:30 p.m.; and Book Club, Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — $ Deco, Monday, July 17, 11 a.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, July 12 and 26, 1 p.m.; Puzzle Club, Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day; SRP, Thursdays, July 6, 13 and 20, 1 p.m.; Movement Monday, Mondays, July 10 and 31, 1 p.m.; Teen Tuesday, Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 1 p.m.; Family Friday, Fridays, July 14 and 28, 1 p.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, July 19, 1 p.m.; Board Game Cafe, Friday, July 21, 1 p.m.; tie dye, Monday, July 24, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Walking Club, Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day; Adult Coloring Club, Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m. (by appointment); SRP, Wednesdays, July 12 and 19, 2 p.m.; Find the Ice Cream, Friday, July 14, 3 p.m.; and summer fun craft, Friday, July 28, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Fridays, July 7 and 21, 11 a.m.; SRP, Thursdays, July 6, 13 and 20, 11 a.m.; SRP, Tuesdays, July 11 and 18, 11 a.m.; and adult painting, Tuesday, July 18, 5 p.m.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Church
Pastoral Anniversary — Pastor Shannon Robinson will be honored in a series of services for his 10th pastoral anniversary. Services scheduled are as follows: Sunday, July 16 — 10 a.m., speaker Pastor Donte Jackson, Community Restoration Worship Center, 101 Lincoln Street, Oak Hill; Wednesday, July 19 — 7 p.m., speaker Pastor Wanda Shelton, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; Thursday, July 20 — 7 p.m., speaker Bishop Fred T. Simms, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; Friday, July 21 — 7 p.m., speaker Bishop Donald J. Washington, 1st Baptist of Harlem Heights, 416 Broadway Avenue, Oak Hill; and Sunday, July 23 — 11 a.m., speaker Bishop Donald Wiggs, Holiday Lodge, 340 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill. The theme of the anniversary celebration is “Standing on the Promises of God,” based on scripture from Jeremiah 3:15.
Free Yard Sale — The Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host its annual free yard “sale” on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have items to donate, they can be dropped in the gym the week of Aug. 28.
