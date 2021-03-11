Editor's note: All non-profit organizations are welcome to submit news of events, services, fundraisers, etc. for publication in the Tribune's community calendar. Please email to ckeenan@register-herald.com.)
Meetings
Fayette County Commission — An upcoming Fayette County Commission meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 12 beginning at 9 a.m. Following is the agenda for Friday’s meeting: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve first half payroll, approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Ruth Lanier, county administrator); 9:30 p.m. — CY 2021 SHPO grant application for FCMB repairs for approval signature and approval of 50/50 match in the amount of $18,000 each (Gabe Peña); 10 a.m. — continued discussion and decision re: request from WVDOT for the FCC to acquire properties in Scarbro; 10:30 a.m. — discussion and decision re: lease between Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Lodge No. 118 and Fayette County Commission for the Community Correction Day Report Center; 11 a.m. — budget workshop; agenda items — discussion and decision re: request from Wayne Workman to rearrange positions at the Fayette County Park, discussion and decision re: advertising for bids for garage contract, discussion and decision re: request from Sheriff Mike Fridley and Chief Tax Deputy Anna Frost to set up vehicle registration renewal through county website, discussion and decision re: request from Sheriff Mike Fridley and Chief Tax Deputy Anna Frost to reimburse cash box per auditor, discussion and decision re: request from Sheriff Mike Fridley and Chief Tax Deputy Anna Frost to set up new fund for teen court per auditor, discussion and decision re: two LFPP contracts for New Roots, discussion and decision re: request from URA Secretary Will Thornton to appoint Steve Eades to fill vacancy left by Kim Maxwell (term to expire March 1, 2025) and letter for Tom Louisos’ appointment (appointment made by FCC on Feb. 3), discussion and decision re: request from Phil Samples to use FCMB for AAU practices (was approved for use last season but FCMB was closed due to Covid-19), discussion and decision re: request to appoint David Smith to the Page-Kincaid PSD to replace John David (term to expire Oct. 1, 2023), request from Erin Reed of Active Southern West Virginia to use the FCMB for pickle ball on Thursdays at 9 a.m., discussion re: future agenda items. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3045741200 (meeting ID is 304 574 1200) or call in at 1 646 558 8656.
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has set the following meetings for March: Tuesday, March 23 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office; Wednesday, March 24 — special meeting (if needed for personnel RIF/transfer hearings), 6 p.m., BOE office; Thursday, March 25 — special meeting (if needed for personnel RIF/transfer hearings), 6 p.m., BOE office; and Tuesday, March 30 — Regional LSIC for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High, 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge High.
Announcements
New FCPL Bookmobile Sites — The Fayette County Public Library’s Bookmobile has added two stops in the Upper Kanawha Valley. The bookmobile will visit the Boomer Baptist Church each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and will stop at Glen Ferris on the river side just west of the Glen Ferris Inn from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Waste Tire Collection — There will be a waste tire collection on the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old K-mart off Route 19 in Oak Hill. This month’s collection will be March 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted (have your West Virginia ID ready when you sign in). There a 10 tire limit per person which will be strictly enforced. Tires must be off the rim and only car and light truck tires are accepted. For more information, call 304-640-0749. The event is sponsored by the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority in conjunction with the Department of Environmental Protection and its Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library system has released the March calendar of events for the county’s branch libraries. Following is the list of scheduled events by branch, listed alphabetically. Administration Office — Book Club (Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m.); Adult Movie Night (Leprechaun, Tuesday, March 16, 5:30 p.m.); and Movie Night (Raya and the Last Dragon, Tuesday, March 30, 5 p.m.). Ansted — Pick a Movie Night (Tuesdays, March 16, 23 and 30, 6 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 12, 19 and 26, 1 p.m.); St. Patrick’s Day coloring (Friday, March 12). Fayetteville — Storytime, STEM, Family Out of the House together (options movie night, books on tape, board games, puzzles or crafting) (call and set aside a time); Storytime (Wednesdays, March 17, 24 and 31, 10:30 a.m.); STEM (Fridays, March 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.); Adult Book Club (Monday, March 29, 6 p.m.); Meadow Bridge — Racing to Read (all day, Monday, March 15); Pajama Storytime (all day, Wednesday, March 24); Let’s Letter (all day, Thursdays, March 11 and 18); Get Your Green On (all day, Wednesday, March 17); and Very Hungry Caterpillar (all day, Monday, March 29). Montgomery — Storytime (Wednesdays, March 17, 24 and 31, 5 p.m.); Lego/Knex (all day, Thursdays, March 11, 18 and 25); Find the Leprechauns (all day, Wednesday, March 17); Plant a Flower (Tuesday, March 23, 1 p.m.); and Dyeing Easter Eggs (Tuesday, March 30, 1 p.m.). Mount Hope — Dollar Deco (Tuesdays, March 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Wreath Making (Wednesdays, March 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.); STEM (Thursdays, March 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Rock Painting (Mondays, March 15, 22 and 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill — Storytime (Thursdays, March 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m.); Livestream Storytime (Fridays, March 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Wrestle Mania Storytime (Sunday, March 28, 12 p.m., will post on the Oak Hill Library’s Facebook page). Every library has grab and go craft bags and scavenger hunts and puzzles for kids. All programs require registration before attending.
Church
Bible Study — The public is invited to take part in Bible study every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Gatewood Free Seventh Day Adventist Church, 141 Toney Hollow Road, Fayetteville. For more information, call 304-667-3108.
No Fear Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church, 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, will host its annual No Fear Youth Rally Saturday, March 27 beginning at 6 p.m. The rally will be held online and in-person with limited seating. The rally is focused on youth from fifth through twelfth grades, but all ages are welcome to join as God is worshiped with music, skits and preaching of the Word of God by Chris Nichols. Church guidelines will be followed for social distancing and mandatory mask wearing. For more information, or to register to attend, visit the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv/.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner on the remaining Fridays of Lent: March 12, 19 and 26. The meal will be drive-through curb service only. Meal costs are as follows: flounder, $9; shrimp, $10; combo, $11; and child, $5. Dinners include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Children can choose from a smaller portion of fish or cheese pizza. Cash and check are accepted. All proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
