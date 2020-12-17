Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will host a Zoom meeting on Friday, Dec. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. Click on https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3045741200. To dial in, use 646-558-8656 with the meeting ID of 304-574-1200#. Following is the meeting’s agenda: 9 a.m. — exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements, approve hand count audit for Secretary of State (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — re: personnel matter (Michelle Holly, county clerk); 9:30 a.m. — CARES Act fusing distribution discussion and decision; 10 a.m. — re: possible Minden class action lawsuit (Stephen New, attorney); 10:30 a.m. — re: personnel matter (Anthony Ciliberti, prosecuting attorney); 10:45 a.m. — re: request for qualified planners for the comprehensive plan, Olivia Tygrett letter of resignation, revisit FCSWA staff contribution (Gabe Pena, resource coordinator); 11:15 a.m. — CFIA 18th Cycle grant contract.
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: Tuesday, Dec. 22 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Historic Fayette Theater Production — The Historic Fayette Theater is pleased to announce its Holiday Virtual Production of “Gift of the Magi” Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Performed through the Zoom platform, this virtual production is based on O. Henry’s holiday favorite and is recreated in this touching adaptation. Jim and Della, newlyweds with their whole lives before them, have vivid imaginations and tell fantastic stories, creating a storybook world for themselves. But then hard times come and Christmas approaches with little money at hand. Jim and Della each end up selling their most valuable possessions in order to buy the other’s Christmas present. The ironic O. Henry ending is both humorous and bittersweet as both characters discover a more realistic world, one dominated by their love. Tickets will be available for purchase by calling the theater at 304-574-4655; if no one answers please leave a message and your call will be returned. All tickets are $5 and upon purchase you will be given log on and password information. For more information, contact the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund — The annual Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund/Toys for Tots, sponsored by the Canyon Rim Rotary Club, will be a drive-thru event this year. Toy distribution is on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill. In addition to monetary donations for the party, the club is accepting volunteer help for the week of the event to fill bags and for the distribution day. Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering is asked to contact Cassandra Ortiz at cwhiteod@gmail.com.
Winter Wonderland Light Display — The Fayette County Park’s annual Winter Wonderland Light Display runs through Dec. 30. The drive-through tour of the light displays in the park at Beckwith will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. While visitors remain in their vehicles to see the lights, they will also have the chance to “wave and blow kisses” to Santa Claus (instead of the normal up-close-and-personal visit with the jolly old Elf in the dining hall). Santa will be onsite at the park house on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Other popular activities from the past, such as wagon rides, won't be held this winter, and there will be no inside activities at all. Snacks will be available for purchase at the pool office through a pick-up window Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Those making purchases are urged to wear a mask and social distance. Parking is available at the pool area. Admission fee to the lights display is $5 per car. Visitors have the option of paying at the gate (exact change is encouraged), or they can purchase a ticket online at https://fcpark.recdesk.com/Community/Program to allow for a limited contact check-in. If buying a ticket online, individuals must do so 24 hours in advance of the date on which they wish to attend. A 15-cent credit card fee will be charged. Those taking the tour can also tune their radio to 93.5 and hear the park's Christmas music as they view the lights and enjoy new and old displays alike.
Fayette County Public Library — Following is the schedule of programs planned at the county’s branch libraries for the remainder of the year. Ansted — storytime, 1 p.m., Dec. 18; wrapping stations, all of December, call to register; closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1. Administrative Office — closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1. Fayetteville — storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30; adult book group, 6 p.m., Dec. 28; closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1. Meadow Bridge — storytime, 3 p.m., Dec. 23, 30; wrap presents, all day, Dec. 22; closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1. Montgomery — storytime, 5 p.m., Dec. 23, 30; spot the Santas, Dec. 22; closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1. Mount Hope — storytime, 11 a.m., Dec. 18; dollar decorating, 11 a.m., Dec. 21; cookie exchange, 3 p.m., Dec. 17; wrap and yap, 11 a.m., Dec. 23; closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1. Oak Hill — storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 17; livestream storytime, 11 a.m., Dec. 18; livestream lapsit, 11 a.m., Dec. 22; closed for Christmas, Dec. 24-26; closed for New Year, Jan. 1.
State Fair Drive-Thru Light Display — The State Fair of West Virginia will host Christmas at the Fair, its first-ever Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience. Set to take place on Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m., Christmas at the Fair will allow patrons to safely drive through the property while enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays. “This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and we hope this display is able to bring some joy as we enter the holiday season,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We have worked really hard to make this event something special and we hope to make it a tradition that continues to grow every year.” Christmas at the Fair is available for donations only and will begin behind the livestock barns. Patrons are asked to enter Gate 5 on 219 North beside the horse barns. Free hot chocolate will be available on several sponsored evenings. For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.