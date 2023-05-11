Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Monday, May 15 at 3 p.m. in the FCHD conference room at 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Bridge Day Commission — The Bridge Day Commission will meet Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. in the commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting/budget hearing — Tuesday, May 16, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m., BOE office.
Announcements
A Walk for Hope — The annual A Walk for Hope will be held Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill. Come out and show your support for people affected by addiction, get local resources, walk in memory of a loved one, show support for people in recovery, and break the stigma around addiction. A Walk for Hope is a walk or run, whichever you choose, that is meant to raise awareness of Fayette County’s drug epidemic. The goal is to recognize community members who are in recovery, those who have lost the battle to addiction, or those that are ready to start their journey into recovery. There will be resources available with information on the different programs offered in West Virginia. The Fayette Prevention Coalition and volunteers are trying to put a positive dent in the stigma that surrounds substance use disorder. In lieu of a registration fee, we are collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries to donate to local organizations.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Free BBQ Meal — H2O Ministries (Help to Offer Hope to Others) will serve a free BBQ meal on Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the basement of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple, 406 Main Street, Mount Hope.
Gritty Chix Mud Run — ACE Adventure Resort will host the annual Gritty Chix Mud Run (5K Run and Moxie Mile) on Saturday, June 24. There will be free live music Saturday night. This year’s event will benefit Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. For a complete schedule and more information, visit https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/.
Community Yard Sale — The annual Town of Jodie yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for May. May is Mystery Month. The FCPL will be closed Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25, 3:30 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 3:30 p.m.; drop-in activities and games, Saturdays, May 13 and 20; book discussion, Friday, May 19, 3:30 p.m.; homeschool board games, Thursdays, May 11 and 25, 11 a.m.; Mothers Day craft, Friday, May 12, 3:30 p.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, May 16, 6 p.m.; painting class, Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.; chia pet program, Friday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.; and Make a Chia Pet, Tuesday, May 30, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.; homeschool, Tuesdays, May 23 and 30, 2 p.m.; family games/puzzles/family fun/LEGO, Saturdays, May 13, 20 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.; book group, Monday, May 22, 6 p.m.; and WVU nutrition, Tuesday, May 16, 3:30 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — teen STEM, Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, May 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.; power play, Fridays, May 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, May 15 and 22, 11 a.m.; movie, Friday, May 19, 12 p.m.; Crochet Club, Tuesday, May 16, all day; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 1 p.m.; puzzles, Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25, all day; Fit Foods, Monday, May 15, 1 p.m.; kitchen library, Tuesday, May 16, 1 p.m.; basic stretching exercises, Monday, May 22, 1 p.m.; rock painting, Tuesday, May 23, 1 p.m.; and book club, Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, May 16, 23 and 30, 4 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 5 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, May 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, May 15 and 22, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Mothers Day card craft, Friday, May 12, 3 p.m.; Find the Flowers hunt, Friday, May 19; Memorial Day craft, Friday, May 26, 3 p.m.; and World Otter Day craft, Wednesday, May 31, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesday, May 23, 11 a.m.; storytime, Fridays, May 12, 19 and 26 (picnic on May 26th), 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, May 25, 5:30 p.m.; and Mixed Minds, Tuesday, May 23, 5 p.m.
Fundraisers
Car Side To-Go Spaghetti Dinner — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will host a car side to-go spaghetti dinner on Friday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fayette County Community Arts Center, Mount Hope. The Mount Hope Regional Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner will support music, art and Appalachian heritage. Dinners are $10 for adults and $8 for children.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, June 21-July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, June 12-June 23 and July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Reunions
Riverside High Class of 2013 — The Riverside High School Class of 2013 will hold its 10-year reunion Saturday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Tompkins House, 1023 Kelleys Creek Road, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhs-class-of-2013-ten-year-reunion-tickets-622034831927?aff=erelexpmlt.
Nuttall High Class of 1973 — The Nuttall High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 10 at Babcock State Park’s Sugar Camp Shelter. For more information and/or to make reservations, call 334-301-3172 or 304-222-3545.
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
