Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has announced the following meetings for March: special meeting for work session — Monday, March 27, 11 a.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 28, 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Wednesday, March 29, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Fayetteville Community Wide Spring Cleanup — The Town of Fayetteville invites the public (those from surrounding communities are well, too) to take part in the annual community wide clean-up April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building parking lot, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Those wishing to dispose of items must haul them to the site; no pick-up is available. Appliances accepted will be washers, dryers, dishwashers, water heaters, heat pumps, furnaces, garbage disposals, trash compactors, conventional and microwave ovens, ranges/stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers (freon removed); along with furniture, mattresses, chairs, couches, clothing, paint (has to be filled with kitty litter), lawn accessories, lawn mowers, etc. Keep Fayette County beautiful. The event is sponsored by the Town of Fayetteville, Keep Fayetteville Beautiful, Fayette County, Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. For more information, call Superintendent Matt Diederich at 304-574-0101.
Spirit of Oak Hill Award — The City of Oak Hill is accepting donations for the 2023 Spirit of Oak Hill Award, recognizing individuals or groups who work for the greater good and improvement of the City of Oak Hill. Award nominations will be accepted until March 27 and winners will be announced at the April 10 council meeting. Nomination forms are available on the Oak Hill Info Facebook page or by contacting City Hall at 304-469-9541.
Electronics Recycling Event — The Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority, REAP and the Town of Fayetteville will host an electronics recycling event April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building parking lot, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Accepted will be computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, computer mouse, keyboards, speakers, webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players, tape players, etc. Not accepted will be TVs, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and home thermostats. All material is recycled through Greenbrier Recycling Center. For more information, call Superintendent Matt Diederich at 304-574-0101.
Hot Dog Lunch — The Swiss Baptist Church will host a free hot dog lunch (hot dogs, chips and cookies) on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (or until food is gone). Lunches are carry-out at the church Fellowship Hall, located at 20487 Turnpike Road.
Earth Day Celebration — The Ansted Events Committee will host Ansted’s Earth Day Celebration April 21-22. Spots are still open for food vendors and spaces are free. If you are interested in participating, please call Town Hall at 304-658-5901 or register at https://forms.gle/NVtdJipNYmEREjwg8. Food trucks also are welcome.
Flea Market — Vendors are being accepted for a flea market at Hawks Nest State Park, 49 Hawks Nest Road, Ansted, WV 25812 on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. and a $10 advance payment is required for a 17x18 space. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide your own tables, chairs and canopy and place trash in receptacles provided. Vendors are responsible for the removal of all items brought to the site, and are required to have the booths open until 2 p.m. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the park superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. and no food sales are allowed unless authorized by Hawks Nest officials. The sale of guns, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, pornographic material, counterfeit merchandise, pets, livestock, tobacco, ammo, vehicles (including all-terrain and motorcycles) is strictly prohibited. Hawks Nest reserves the right to reject any items deemed inappropriate to the family atmosphere of the park. Please call 304-658-5196 ext. 1575 to reserve your spot.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Needleseye Park Clean-up Day — Join the City of Oak Hill for trail maintenance and park clean-up at Needleseye Park and help remove century-old debris from the interior of the park to help make it a safe and proud addition to the community. Come dressed appropriately and be prepared to get dirty. Must be willing to hike. All rock climbers, mountain bikers, hikers and disc golfers are all welcome. The final scheduled clean-up day is Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Clean-up will be held rain or shine. Meet at the Needleseye Trailhead. Work gloves and safety glasses will be provided for use. For more information, email jsapio@oakhillwv.gov.
Kanawha County Clean-up — The spring 2023 Kanawha County Clean-up is scheduled next month. Locally, the delivery site at Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Items accepted will be accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires (with WV ID) and televisions. Recyclables accepted will be computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics. Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals or motor oil. The clean-up is for residential debris only. Business debris will not be accepted. Removal of material from the site will not be allowed. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia DEP. For more information, contact the Kanawha County Commission.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Easter Egg Hunt — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery #1040 will host the annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at Valley Pre K–8 (the former Valley High School) ball field. Children up to and including the age of 12 are welcome to participate. There will be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles as well. The Easter bunny will be there to greet the children. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
HFT Production — The Historic Fayette Theater will present Wagon Wheels West, a rootin’ tootin’ musical comedy by Tim Kelly and Bill Francoeur, on March 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. each evening; and at 2 p.m. on March 26. Tickets are available at fayettetheater.com. The play is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., Englewood, Colorado, and with support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for March. In March, Oak Hill will offer trivia, scavenger hunt, maker space and puzzles; and Mount Hope will host a leprechaun scavenger hunt. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursday, March 30, 3:30 p.m.; games, coloring and activities, Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesday, March 29, 3:30 p.m.; and Narcan training, Friday, March 24, 3:30 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursday, March 30, 3 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesday, March 29, 11 a.m., and Monday, March 27, 11 a.m.; puzzles, Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Monday, March 27, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Power of Play, Friday, March 31, 11 a.m.; crochet, Thursday, March 30, 1 p.m.; Teen STEM, Thursday, March 30, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, March 24 and 31, 10 a.m., and Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m.; Dollar Deco, Monday, March 27, 10 a.m.; Crafternoon, Wednesday, March 29, 1 p.m.; KNEX, Thursday, March 30, all day; seed exchange, Monday, March 27, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursday, March 30, all day; Walking Club, Tuesday, March 28, 4 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Monday, March 27, 10 a.m. by appointment; storytime, Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m.; and National Crayon Day, Friday, March 31, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesday, March 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, March 30, 5:30 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, March 24, 11 a.m.
Fundraisers
Spaghetti Dinner — There will be a spaghetti dinner scholarship fundraiser Saturday, April 1 at the Midland Trail Community Center from 12 to 4 p.m. The meal of spaghetti, meatballs, Italian bread, salad, dessert and a drink is available for $10. All proceeds go to the Diane L. Blume and Philip W. Dickerson Memorial scholarships. There will be door prizes and raffles. Get your tickets in advance from Travis and Lora Dickerson, Terry Lesher, Bill and Lisa Deligne, Beverly Carte, Billy and Amy Lesher, Tara Walker, Carol Ewing or Michael and Donna Dickerson.
Lenten Fish Dinner — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Avenue, Montgomery, will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinners each Friday of Lent (March 24 and March 31) from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be dine-in or carry out. The $10 dinner includes fish (your choice of baked or fried), baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw, bread, dessert, and drinks (dine-in only).
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner each Friday of Lent (March 24 and March 31) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meals will be served drive-through curbside only. Meals offered are: flounder, $12; shrimp, $13; combo, $14; child’s fish or shrimp, $7; and child’s pizza, $5. Dinners include a baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Cash and checks will be accepted and all proceeds benefit SSPP School.
Church
Living Stations of the Cross — The teen youth group of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill will present the Living Stations of the Cross in Silhouette on Palm Sunday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
IF: 2023 — IF: Gathering is a two-day video conference set for March 24-25 that will be streamed in the sanctuary of Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The women’s gathering consists of a variety of sermons, speakers and songs of praise. All women are invited to attend. The conference is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25. Meals for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will be provided by the church. All those attending must pay a small fee which will cover both days of the conference. Register online at https://watch.if2023.com/register/join-group/?groupid=28312. The church is located at 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more on the church, visit its website at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv.
Jesus Freak Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville (70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV) will host a Jesus Freak Youth Rally Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. There will be refreshments, praise music, games, skits and the preaching of God’s Word. The event is free to attend, but if you would like a T-shirt, visit https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/jesus-freak-youth-rally-1. All money for T-shirts must be received by March 20. For more information, contact Greg Pawlus at 304-237-9504 or by email at payton34bear@icloud.com.
Reunions
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
