Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 18, Valley PK-8, 6 p.m.; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 25, BOE office, 6 p.m.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Announcements
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Protection and its REAP program, will host a waste tire collection on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Kmart off Route 19 in Oak Hill. There is a 10-tire limit per person which will be strictly enforced. Only tires from state residents will be accepted; please have your state ID ready when you sign in. Tires, from cars or light trucks only, must be off the rim. The collection is held the third Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 304-640-0749.
Free Physical Activities — Active Southern West Virginia sponsors the following free physical activities in the area: Smithers Walk 2 Wellness — Mondays at 5:30 p.m., meet at Smithers Gateway Center; Fayetteville Running Group — Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m., meet at Pies and Pints parking lot, Fayetteville; and Fayetteville High Fitness — Thursdays at 9 a.m., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Fayetteville. Please visit https://activeswv.org/calendar/ for updates prior to each event.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Disc Golf Tournament — Come enjoy the cold and snow at the Fayette County Winter Tournament, hosted by Fayette County 4-H. The money raised from this disc golf tournament help fund the week-long summer camp held in July. Register online until Feb. 18 at https://www.discgolfscene.com/.../Fayette_County_Ice_Bowl...
Get Active in the Park — Active Southern West Virginia partners with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to host a variety of Get Active in the Park events throughout the year. Two hikes are scheduled for this month: Brookside Trail, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Camp Brookside, and Endless Wall Hike, Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., meet at Fern Creek parking lot. Please visit https://activeswv.org/calendar/ for updates prior to each event.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for January. All branches will have grab and go craft bags and winter scavenger hunts for the kids all month long. Also, there will be trivia and puzzles and a makers space all month at the Oak Hill branch. The Meadow Bridge branch will also host the Winter Reading Challenge and Bingo Reading all month. All branches of FCPL will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Scheduled events for January are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.), movie night kids (Tuesdays, Jan. 18 and 25, 4 p.m.), movie night adults (Tuesdays, Jan. 18 and 25, 6 p.m.), adult coloring (Fridays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, all day), pine cone craft (Wednesdays, Jan. 19 and 26, all day), intro to micro greens (Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22, 10 a.m.), adult book discussion (Friday, Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m.) and Choose Your Adventure Club (Saturday, Jan. 29, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Monday, Jan. 24, 12 p.m.), 4-H (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 4 p.m.), Girl Scouts (Tuesday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.), building snowmen (Wednesday, Jan. 19, all day inside). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Lego Club (Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, Jan. 19 and 26, 10:30 a.m.), STEM Club (Friday, Jan. 14, 3:30 p.m., grades 2-8), adult coloring (Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m.), family game time (Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.) and book group (Monday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Libratory (Thursday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m.), Lego/KNEX Club (Thursdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, all day), Little Learners (Fridays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Fridays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.), movie day (Fridays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, 2 p.m.), science and story (Wednesdays, Jan. 19 and 26, 10 a.m.), make and take craft (Tuesday, Jan. 18, all day), wreath (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 1 p.m.), dollar decorations (Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31, 11 a.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.) and Teen STEM (Thursday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.), one-on-one computer help (Monday, Jan. 31, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, Jan. 19 and 26, 5 p.m.), find the rubber ducks (Thursday, Jan. 13, all day) and penguin craft (Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime (Thursdays, Jan. 13 (Leap into Science), 20 and 27, 11 a.m.) and lapsit (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.). Bookmobile (FP) — Week 1 (Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 and Jan. 31) and Week 2 (to Jan. 15 and Jan. 24 to Jan. 30).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.