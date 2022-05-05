Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Diana Janney, David Perry, Christa Hodges, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Benitez Jackson); invocation led by Rev. Michael Hicks, Jones Avenue Church of God; Pledge of Allegiance led by Councilmember Janney; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; A Minute from the Minutes; unfinished business — bid opening for demolition of resident structure (137 Broadway, Map 7, Parcels 116 and 117, owned by new owner Dewayne Hopkins), examination of demolition report of residential structure (312 Main Street, Map 32, Parcel 499, owned by Joy Lynn Farrish), Spirit of Oak Hill Award Committee (report on vision, guidelines and procedures), alley abandonment of unused right-of-way at former Basham Salvage Yard near Victory Street (2nd reading), recommendation from the Selection Committee to select Chapman Technical Group as consultant for developing building design guidelines in the B-1 zone of Main Street and reassessment of semi-monthly council meetings; new business — General Fund budget revision, consideration and approval of School Resource Officer contract, Structural Inspection Board (SIB) recommendation to demolish (Harris Street, off Broadway Avenue, Map 7, Parcel 240, owned by Andrew Thomas; 105 Rocklick Road, Map 59J, Parcel 33, owned by Brooke Armentrout; 30 Jordan Street, Map 8A, Parcel 176, owned by Jamie L. Adams and Etal), approval of the Bears and Brews Festival on Aug. 6 at the Lively Family Amphitheater, consideration to contract with WQAZ Broadcasting for airing city council meetings, naming a committee for charter/ordinance review, posting of the GIS Coordinator position, anticipated executive session for personnel, recommendation to council from the Planning Commission to change the zoning from R3 to B2 (Map 7, Parcel 30, East Main Street); department reports; council comments (with possible action); mayoral comments; future agenda items (next council meeting will be held on June 13); and adjournment.
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; previous minutes (reading and action on minutes from April 7 and reading and action on minutes from April 19); general comments and reminders (sesquicentennial submissions due by June 1); council/board comments (Okey Skidmore, Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd, Brian Good, Gabe Peña); appointments (Dale Clonch, Huse Memorial Park Perpetual Care trustee, unexpired term of April 21, 2022 to June 30, 2023); department reports (Fire Department, Police Department, town superintendent); visitor comments (Curtis Paul, sidewalk extension on South Court Street); unfinished business — discuss and act on second reading (to amend Chapter 3, Article 111.01 Meetings. Shall be held on the first and third Thursday of each month at Town Hall, 125 Court Street, in the town at 6 p.m.) and discuss and act on second reading (to amend Chapter 3, Article 171.08 Municipal Court Costs); new business — discuss and act on adopting Wendell Drive or a portion thereof as a town street per residents’ request, discuss and act on continuing to provide an additional 15 percent to the Fayetteville CVB for advertising partnership, discuss and act on extending the deadline for the purchase agreement with Mountain Shore Properties until July 1, discuss and act on recommendation from Huse Memorial Park Commission for revision to Employee Incentive Program, discuss and act advertising paving (Firefighter Way, Dempsey Street and a parking area at Town Park), discuss and act Memorandum of Understanding with the Attorney General’s Office, discuss and act on request by Grace Baptist Church for use of mobile Stage on Aug. 27 for community youth rally presented by Liberty University and discuss and act on police officers purchasing their work cellular phones for $120; executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; and adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has released its schedule of May meetings. The BOE will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, May 10, 6 p.m., Oak Hill High School; special meeting/budget hearing — Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Thursday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Ansted Recycling Event — The Town of Ansted’s next recycling event will be held at the Town Hall parking lot on Saturday, May 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. The following items will be accepted: newspapers, office paper, cardboard, aluminum cans, tin cans, Plastic #1, Plastic #2 and magazines.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market Moved — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. Because of predicted inclement weather, the May festival has been moved to Friday, May 13. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Meet the Author — The Fayette County Public Library system will host a meet the author event on Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the FCPL administration office, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901. Members of the public are invited to meet and greet West Virginia author Katherine P. Manley. Registration is required; please call 304-465-0121.
A Walk for Hope — A Walk for Hope, an opportunity to raise awareness for addiction services and support those in recovery and their family members, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in front of the Oak Hill City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries in lieu of a registration fee. For more information, please call 304-640-6987. Register at https://walkforhope.eventbrite.com/.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for May. In May, grab and go craft bags will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Makers Space and trivia all month and May also is recognized as Mystery Month. All branches will be closed Monday, May 28 and May 30 for Memorial Day. Scheduled events for May are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.), games (Saturdays, May 7, 14 and 21, all day), kids’ movie (Tuesdays, May 10, 17, 24 and 31, 4 p.m.), adult movie (Tuesdays, May 10, 17, 24 and 31, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesdays, May 11, 18 and 25, all day) and puzzle club ((Wednesdays, May 11, 18 and 25, 3:30 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Mondays, May 9, 16 and 23, 11 a.m.), $ store crafting (Tuesdays, May 10 and 24, 5 p.m.), Bingo Day (Wednesday, May 11, all day), adult coloring and coffee (Wednesday, May 18, all day), Adult Nerd Day/Team Trivia (Wednesday, April 25, all day) and Lego Day (Thursday, May 26, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, May 12, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Legos/Knex Club (Saturday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, May 11, 18 and 25, 10:30 a.m.), adult coloring (Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, May 16, 5:30 p.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, May 20, 3:30 p.m.), family games (Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.) and book group (Monday, May 23, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Lego/Knex Club (Thursdays, May 5 and 12, all day), board games (Thursday, May 5, 4 p.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Fridays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.), adult painting (Mondays, May 9 and 23, 1 p.m.), wreath making (Wednesdays, May 11 and 25, 1 p.m.), Teen Steam (Thursday, May 12, 4 p.m.), Movie Day (Friday, May 13, 1 p.m.), Dollar Decorating (Monday, May 16, 1 p.m.), Memorial Day craft (Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m.), Crafternoons (Wednesday, May 18, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursday, May 19, 4 p.m.) and Horror Readers Club (Tuesday, May 24, 2 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — adult book club (Thursday, May 5, 1 p.m.), Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, May 6, 13 and 20, 3 p.m.), Create a Mothers Day Card (Friday, May 6, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Mondays, May 9, 16 and 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesdays, May 10, 17, 24 and 31, 4 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, May 11, 18 and 25, 5 p.m.), frog craft (Friday, May 13, 3 p.m.), scavenger hunt (Thursday, May 19, all day) and Movie Night at the Library (Wednesday, May 25 (Clifford, 5 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), STEM storytime (Thursday, May 5, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesdays, May 10 and 24, 11 a.m.), storytime (Thursdays, May 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.), CYOA (Thursday, May 26, 5:30 p.m.) and Movie Night (Treasure Planet).
