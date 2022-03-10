Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting agenda is as follows: call to order, roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Diana Janney, David Perry, Christa Hodges, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Benitez Jackson), invocation led by Pastor Michael Meadows of the First Brethren Church of Oak Hill, Pledge of Allegiance led by Councilman Jackson, reading and approval of minutes, treasurer’s report, correspondence, citizens’ comments, A Minute from the Minutes (Mayor Wright); unfinished business — progress report (property located at 526 Gatewood Road, Map 13, Parcel 139, owned by Property Traders), consideration to adopt a resolution (for the city to demolish the structure located at 137 Broadway, Map 7, Parcel 116 and 117, owned by Erin Runyon and deeded to new owner Dewayne Hopkins on March 2, 2022), consideration of request (by Vernon Miller to abandon right-of-way located at Willywood Avenue, second reading), addition of $5 to all fines paid to the City of Oak Hill Municipal Court for purpose of funding Fayette County Teen Court (second reading), approval of the location for the veterans memorial site; new business — reappointment to Board of Zoning Appeals (Chairman Don Phillips), consideration of one-way parking on assigned streets, approval for mold assessment of the former BB&T Building and new City Hall, consideration to modify municipal license fee (first reading), consideration to redistrict the city within six months of the release of the census by the United States, budget approval for FY 2023, council approval of project committee’s selection of consulting firms for these projects (Virginia Street sidewalks, Oak Hill Fire Department addition, Oak Hill City Park), approval to participate in the HubCAP (Communities of Achievement Program); department reports and council comments (with possible action), mayoral comments future agenda items and adjournment. The next council meeting will be April 11. The March meeting’s story map link is located at https://arcg.is/1jO5S90.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County will meet as follows: LSIC meeting for New River Primary, New River Intermediate and Fayetteville PK-8 — Tuesday, March 15, 6 p.m., New River Intermediate; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 22, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; and LSIC meeting for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High — Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge High.
Chorus Rehearsals — Rehearsals for the 2022 spring season of the Fayetteville Community Chorus will begin Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church. The chorus has more than 30 years of making music for the love of singing. All are welcome.
Election Stories — In advance of the May 10 primary election, a story, with accompanying photo if desired, announcing an individual’s candidacy for office may be submitted and published in The Montgomery Herald and/or The Fayette Tribune until April 11. After the April 14 edition, there will be no publication of candidates’ announcements. The staff reserves the right to edit submitted stories. Letters of support for specific candidates also may be submitted for publication, but must be limited to 300 words. All letters must include the author’s name, physical address and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the name and town of residence will be published. Candidacy stories and letters of support may be emailed to Cheryl Keenan at ckeenan@register-herald.com; or mailed to Editor, 417 Main Street West, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Spring Clean-up — The annual spring clean-up at Huse Memorial Park will be March 15. Be sure to come by prior to this date to get any decorations you have placed on a grave that you wish to save. New decorations may be placed April 1. Items not allowed to be placed on a lot within the cemetery include, but are not limited to: shepherd’s hooks, standup decorations, coping, curbing, decorative rocks, fencing, hedging, grave mounds, borders or enclosures. No decorations of any type are permitted in trees or cemetery plantings. Flags may be placed on graves on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Flag Day and Veterans Day. Flags should be 12x18 or smaller and are subject to removal by Huse Memorial Park Commission and the Town of Fayetteville 10 days after the holiday. Glass is prohibited at all times. Devotional lights of any type are prohibited in the cemetery.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Easter Egg Hunt — Join Harmony for Hope, the Mount Hope Regional Band, the Mount Hope Lions Club, Mount Hope churches and the community for Mount Hope’s first community-wide Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 12 noon. Eggs will be hidden throughout the Mount Hope soccer field and kids of all ages are invited to come out and hunt them. The event will have a rain date of April 16 at 12 p.m.
Ribbon Cutting — The Gallery on 4th, located at 414 4th Avenue, Montgomery, will celebrate a new show with a ribbon cutting for the new business on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. The gallery, owned and operated by Bernice Deakins, is an art gallery and teaching studio featuring the work of a number of local artists. Visit the Facebook page at Gallery on 4th to register for classes or call 304-546-0250 for more information.
A Walk for Hope — A Walk for Hope, an opportunity to raise awareness for addiction services and support those in recovery and their family members, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in front of the Oak Hill City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries in lieu of a registration fee. For more information, please call 304-640-6987. Register at https://walkforhope.eventbrite.com/.
Stamp Metal Class — Harmony for Hope will host a Harmonys Kids stamp metal class on Saturday, March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mountainair Hotel in Mount Hope. The event will offer free fun for kids of all ages. Learn how to stamp metal and make your own ring.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Mount Nebo’s 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Saturday, March 12 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tractor Bar, 546 Wilderness Highway, Mount Nebo, WV 26679. The parade starts at 1 p.m. There also will be be vendors, food, raffles, a 50/50 and more.
Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake — Go green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake on Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gather at the Battle Run Beach parking lot to help keep the lake beautiful. There will be opportunities for shoreline cleanup working from boats (private boats are welcome). Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 volunteers. Trash bags, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. Please call 304-873-4312 or email David.J.Cooney@usace.army.mil to register yourself and/or your group by April 21.
Lenten Fish Dinner — The Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School’s annual Lenten fish dinner will be held each Friday of Lent (March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1 and 8). The drive-through curbside only dinners will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Friday. Dinners are: flounder, $10; shrimp, $11; and combo, $12, and include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Children’s meal are fish or shrimp, $6; or a child’s pizza, $5. Cash or checks are accepted and all proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
Street Eats and Cruise-In — The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In on Saturday, April 30. Street Eats is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Craft and Flea Market — Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
Hope’s Heritage Day — Harmony for Hope will host Hope’s Heritage Day on Saturday, March 26 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 401 Main Street, Mount Hope, WV 25840. The day is dedicated to the history of Mount Hope, bringing artifacts and people to life. There will be a Mount Hope Pop-up Museum, a community pot luck dinner and guided historic walking tours.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for March. In March, all branches will have grab and go craft bags, Oak Hill Branch will have puzzles and trivia all month and Meadow Bridge will have Seusstastic Reading Challenge all month. Scheduled events for March are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, 3:30 p.m.), kid games (Saturdays, March 19 and 26, all day), adult coloring (all month), kids movie (Tuesdays, March 15, 22 and 29, 4 p.m.), adult movie night (Tuesdays, March 15, 22 and 29, 6 p.m.), pinecone bird feeder craft (Wednesdays, March 16, 23 and 30, all day), Make a Gnome (Saturday, March 12, all day) and Irish recipe swap (Tuesday, March 22, during movie). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, 3 p.m.), Babies Love Lapsit (Mondays, March 14, 21 and 28, 12 p.m.), and life size Jenga (Tuesdays, March 15 and 29, 4 p.m.). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — book group (Monday, March 28, 6 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, March 16, 23 — Leap into Science — and 30, 10:30 a.m.), adult coloring (Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.), decorating tiles (Monday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, March 21, 5:30 p.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, March 25, 3:30 p.m., Leap into Science) and family games (Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Power of Play (Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.), adult canvas painting (Mondays, March 14 and 28, 1 p.m.), Crafternoons (Wednesday, March 16, 1 p.m.), movie (Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Monday, March 21, 11 a.m.), wreath making (Wednesday, March 23, 1 p.m.), Libratory (Thursday, March 10, 4 p.m.), Celtic heart craft (Tuesday, March 15, 1 p.m.), Teen STEM (Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m.), day terrariums (Tuesday, March 22, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursday, March 24, 4 p.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, March 29, 10 a.m.), adult horror book club (Tuesday, March 29, 2 p.m.) and Teen Science and Stories (Thursday, March 31, 4 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25, 3 p.m.), one on one computer help (Mondays, March 14, 21 and 28, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, March 16, 23 and 30, 5 p.m.), Find the Leprechauns, Thursday, March 17, all day), plant a flower (Tuesday, March 22, 3 p.m.) and National Crayon Day craft (Thursday, March 31, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), storytime (Thursdays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesday, March 22, 11 a.m.), afternoon storytime (Tuesday, March 15, 5:30 p.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Club (Thursday, March 24, 5:30 p.m.), family movie night (Tuesday, March 29, 5 p.m.) and STEM storytime (Thursday, March 31, 5:30 p.m.
Summer Teacher Institute — West Virginia teachers, librarians and college students now have extra time to apply for the West Virginia Humanities Council Summer Teacher Institute, “Voices from the Misty Mountains, Reclaiming Our Story for a New Appalachia.” The deadline to apply for the two-week institute is now April 1. Taking place July 11-22, the interdisciplinary institute is open to all teachers in all disciplines and grade levels, as well as librarians and teacher education graduate and undergraduate students. The institute, which is offered through Shepherd University’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities, is available both virtually and in-person at the Shepherd’s campus. All teachers and students selected to participate will receive $500 to use for professional development and/or classroom resources and certificates of completion. Graduate credit is also available. Participants will learn the story of West Virginia and Appalachia, gaining an understanding that will enhance teaching the state’s children. Writers Silas House and Gretchen Moran Laskas will be involved in the institute, as will storyteller Adam Booth, George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War Director Dr. James Broomall, and Center for Appalachian Studies Director and 2006 West Virginia Professor of the Year Dr. Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt. To apply, visit the Shepherd University “Voices from the Misty Mountains” website at https://www.shepherd.edu/apst-teacher-institute or contact Shurbutt at sshurbut@shepherd.edu.
United Way Denim Days — Support United Way of Southern West Virginia by participating in Denim for a Difference March 21-25. Wear those comfy jeans to work: $5 for one day, $10 for three days, or $15 for the week makes a difference in your community. Call 304-253-2111 for more information.
