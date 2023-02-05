Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers. The story map is available at https://arcg.is/XXKeL. Following is the meeting's agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Pastor Greg Swisher, Calvary Baptist Church; Pledge of Allegiance led by Steve Hayslette; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer's report; correspondence; citizens' comments; unfinished business — 2nd reading (consideration of the Planning Commission recommendation to change land classification from R-2, Residential District, to B-2, General Business District on Parcels 54, 55, 56, 58, 70, 72, 73, 75, 76, and 77, High Lawn Heights Addition, 1702 East Main St. — the old Basham Junk Yard Property), reconsideration to hire a full-time enforcement officer, consideration to adopt a resolution for the city to demolish a structure (located at 137 Broadway Ave., Map 7, Parcel 116 and 117, owned by Dewayne Hopkins, IHL Holdings, LLC), and consideration to adopt a resolution to lay an assessment lien (on property located at 103 Hayes St., Map 25, Parcel 78, owned by Tammy Lynn Gibson and Charles Brack); new business — depot lease agreement, General Budget revision, polling place change, request to appoint ballot commissioners and early voting poll workers, consideration to increase vacation time for employees with over 30 years of service, consideration to adopt an ordinance to add deputy chief position to Oak Hill Police Department (Civil Service Commission request to add 1 sergeant position and 1 lieutenant position, and request pay increase in rank pay schedule), and consideration of acceptance of property at Appalachian Dr. for "Welcome to Oak Hill" sign; department reports — Police Department, Fire Department, city manager and MS4; items to discuss — moving municipal elections to county, budget hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 5 p.m., and public hearing for charter amendments is scheduled for March 6 at 5:30 p.m.; council/mayoral comments (with possible action); future agenda items; announcements — the next council meeting will be March 13; and adjournment.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at the commission chambers in the Fayette County Courthouse. You may join the meeting via Zoom, by phone at 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 304 574 1200. Following is the meeting’s agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, Board of Equalization & Review and Mineral and Industrial Hearings (Phillip Wriston, Eagle Land Co.). 9:15 a.m. — exonerations, orders to combine or divide land, refunds (Eddie Young, assessor); approve first half February payroll; approve vouchers and invoices; approve prior meeting minutes; approve estate settlements. 9:30 a.m. — Ruth Lanier, Exhibit A: West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program, FY2023 RADPP Pilot Project Subgrant Application), West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Environmental Advocate Office Rehabilitation Environment Action Plan 2022 PPOD Sub Grant 2023-03 Award contract approval; and request to appoint Gavin Ward as special fiduciary commissioner for the Estate of Nancy Lee Johnson James). 10 a.m. — public hearing, RV Park ordinance.
Fayette County DEC Education, Recreation and Mutual Aid Subcommittee — The Fayette County Democrat Executive Committee’s Education, Recreation and Mutual Aid Subcommittee will hold its first meeting Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Fayette Democrat Headquarters, 114 Main Street, Oak Hill. The purpose of this committee is to plan and coordinate programs for educational, recreational and mutual aid outcomes. The group will focus on developing activities to engage and build relationships with Democrats, especially low propensity Democratic voters.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2023-24 — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5:45 p.m., Board of Education office, Fayetteville; regular meeting — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting for superintendent evaluation — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., Midland Trail High School, Hico; special meeting for LSIC meeting (Ansted Elementary, Divide Elementary and Midland Trail High) — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Midland Trail High School; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
FCPL Board — The Fayette County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. at the FCPL Administration Office.
Announcements
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Beginner Beekeeping Classes — The Fayette County Beekeepers will hold beginner beekeeping classes starting Feb. 23 and running weekly for six consecutive Thursdays, ending on March 31. The classes will be held at the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Classes are aimed at people who have never kept bees through beekeepers with 1 to 2 years’ experience. Classes will be taught by Rick Forren. Cost is $25 and registration will be on the first night of class. Payment may be made by cash or check, with checks made payable to the Fayette County Beekeepers Association.
Women’s Prayer Group — A women’s prayer group Bible study is held each Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts-Fayette County, 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for February. In February, the Oak Hill branch will offer a scavenger hunt, maker space and trivia all month; the Ansted branch will offer a drop-in bird feeder craft and coloring all month; and the Meadow Bridge branch will offer a raffle all month. Each branch office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 3:30 p.m.; Game Day, Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, 3:30 p.m.; crafts, Friday, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.; and Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursdays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 3 p.m.; baby lapsit, Mondays, Feb. 6, 13 and 27, 12 p.m.; Puzzle Club, Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, all day; and Valentine craft, Tuesday, Feb. 7, all day. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m.; homeschoolers, Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, 2 p.m.; family games, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.; family puzzles, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Monday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Thursdays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 4 p.m.; crochet, Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14 and 21, 1 p.m.; Crafternoon, Wednesdays, Feb. 15 and 24, 1 p.m.; movie, Friday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.; Dollar Deco, Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m.; Walking Club, Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, 5 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, Feb. 6, 13 and 27, 10 a.m. by appointment; Valentine Card craft, Friday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.; Valentine movie marathon, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.; and Leap into Science program, Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime, Fridays, Feb. 10 and 17, 11 a.m.; baby lapsit, Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.
Schools
Art Contest — Fayette County students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to take part in the first annual Feathered Lovelies Youth Art Contest to be held in conjunction with the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival. Twenty pieces of bird art will be selected for an online exhibit. The top five art pieces will be framed and put on display at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival, set for May 1-6, and put up for purchase in the festival’s silent auction, both of which will raise funds for the Fayette County Education Fund. Following are the contest rules: The art contest is open to all ninth through 12th grade students of Fayette County. Youth can enter art independently or through their school or youth organization. Artists can use varied mediums to create handmade art inspired by a bird of the New River Gorge area. The 2023 contest rules, a list of accepted bird species, and entry form are available online at www.birding-wv.com. By Feb. 18, submit photos of handmade, two-dimensional bird art and completed entry form by email to jodi@birding-wv.com. Finalists will receive a certificate, festival T-shirt, and their art displayed in a spring online exhibit. The top five entries will be framed and sold at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival silent auction. These five artists will get 50 percent of their piece’s auction price, while the other 50 percent will go to Fayette County Education Fund, Inc. to support youth programs in this area.
Church
IF: 2023 — IF: Gathering is a two-day video conference set for March 24-25 that will be streamed in the sanctuary of Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The women’s gathering consists of a variety of sermons, speakers and songs of praise. All women are invited to attend. The conference is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25. Meals for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will be provided by the church. All those attending must pay a small fee which will cover both days of the conference. Register online at https://watch.if2023.com/register/join-group/?groupid=28312. The church is located at 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more on the church, visit its website at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv.
Jesus Freak Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville (70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV) will host a Jesus Freak Youth Rally Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. There will be refreshments, praise music, games, skits and the preaching of God’s Word. The event is free to attend, but if you would like a T-shirt, visit https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/jesus-freak-youth-rally-1. All money for T-shirts must be received by March 20. For more information, contact Greg Pawlus at 304-237-9504 or by email at payton34bear@icloud.com.
