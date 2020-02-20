Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Feb. 21; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: Feb. 17 — Presidents Day; May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day. Agenda for the Feb. 21 meeting is as follows: 9 a.m. — Board of Equalization and Review (adjourn sine die); 9:05 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, approve second half payroll and recurring business as needed (exonerations — Eddie Young; approve vouchers and invoices, approve estate settlements, approve prior meeting minutes — Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — conference call with Senator Stephen Baldwin; 9:45 a.m. — order certifying special levy election; 10 a.m. — Park Board items (Renee Harper, park director, and Park Board members); 10:30 a.m. — water for Saturday Road (Diana Kincaid); 11 a.m. — discussion and approval re: letter to the URA and Farmland Protection regarding the Whitlock Farm contract and letter to the URA re: funds allocated to the URA for the Wolf Creek Park development to be used in a recreational development plan; 11:25 a.m. — executive session (legal advice with attorney); 11:30 a.m. — workshop (DRC employees update).
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, March 28 (backup date April 25 if canceled by weather) and May 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitewater Bar and Grill, Quality Inn, Fayetteville. For more information, please contact Joel Davis, president, at 304-222-6984 or Martha Aliff, treasurer, at 304-573-1224.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting at the BOE office in Fayetteville. There also will be a special meeting/public hearing on the proposed school calendar for 2020-2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the BOE office.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Pro-Life Rally — West Virginians for Life will host a Pro-life Rally Day Monday, Feb. 24 in Charleston. Free T-shirts will be give to the first 300 who register onsite in the lower rotunda of the Capitol.
WVU Master Gardener Class — A Master Gardener class will be offered beginning in March at the Fayetteville Lowe’s. The 11-week class, starting March 16, will run each Monday (March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Wednesday (March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27) from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the Fayette County WVU Extension office at 304-574-4253 to get your name on the list.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Indoor Walking Group – Active Southern West Virginia invites you to come out and join Community Captain Bob Matson every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to walk at Crossroads Mall. Beat that winter chill and enjoy walking in a climate-controlled environment and grab some coffee with a friend after. “Yes, the holidays are finally over and we hope you had a great time, but now the reality of winter in West Virginia has set in: rain, snow, freezing temperatures. There are some things about Mother Nature we just don’t want to face every day; don’t get me wrong, winter in West Virginia is beautiful. I just don’t want to walk outside in 20-degree weather with rain and snow.” Come join us at Crossroads Mall every Wednesday in February. Check-in/sign-in is at 8:15 a.m. and the walk will start at 8:30. Meet at the entrance to JC Penny’s.
Trail Blazing and Trail Maintenance — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists will host two days of trail blazing and trail maintenance at Hawks Nest State Park next month. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Hawks Nest State Park will provide volunteers with a cookout at the end of each day. Lodging also is available if needed. If you plan to attend, please email Keith Richardson at keith@newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org so organizers may have a headcount for food preparation. Be sure to bring plenty of water, appropriate attire including gloves, snacks, and lunch.
Bike Rally — The first annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally will be May 21 to May 25 at Monkey’s Uncle on Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. There will be live music, camping and more. For more, call 304-646-4505.
Kanawha Valley Model Train & Craft Show — The 15th annual Kanawha Valley Model Train & Craft Show, presented by the Kanawha Valley Railroad Association, will be held Feb. 22-23 at The Arena Event Center at 6400 MacCorkle Ave., Saint Albans. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for children under 12.
Disc Golf Tournament — Fayette County 4-H will host its second disc golf tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Fayette County Park. This will be a doubles tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Admission will be $15 per person which includes lunch. Register online by following this link: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Fayette_County_4_H_Tournament_2020?fbclid=IwAR2A5cp88z4fR69l8OmLlsKLqYHg2h3jdlYc8WbHDf82oIzutltm0zRISyM
Art Exhibit — Marshall University Libraries’ annual art exhibition, titled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Dreams for the Future,” is currently on display at Marshall’s Drinko Library and Information Center on the Huntington campus. “Reframing Appalachia” features 78 pieces of art by 20 artists, including Marshall faculty, students and community members. “We’re trying to create a year-long theme on exploring Appalachian identity through actual Appalachians’ eyes, rather than people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype the region,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall. The exhibition will be open to the public through May 11. The exhibit’s digital library may be viewed at https://libguides.marshall.edu/c.php?g=963739&p=7186415.
Free Community Meal — The First Brethren Church of Oak Hill offers a free community meal each fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. February’s event is set for Feb. 22 at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Central Avenue. Everyone is welcome. Take a break from cooking and join the church for community fellowship. Bring a neighbor or friend. If you need a ride, call 304-469-6153 and leave a message at least 24 hours before the luncheon.
Lapsit Storytime — The Babies Love Books Lapsit returns in February to the Oak Hill Public Library. Come read with the group every second and fourth Tuesday (Feb. 25, cats and kittens) at 10:30 a.m. The lapsit is for those 6 to 35 months (with room to wiggle). The storytime promotes development of motor coordination, social skills, early language development and literacy skills and parent/child bonding.
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: GIS (Global Information System) — Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Hall; Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
Fundraisers
Winter Clothing Clearance Sale — The Lewis House will be the site of a winter clothing clearance sale on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Lewis House is located on Main Street, Oak Hill, across from Chase Bank. All coats will be sold for $2 with all other clothing (men’s, women’s and children’s, all sizes) $1 each.
Red Devil Rumble — The Red Devil Rumble, featuring boxing, MMA and kickboxing, will be held Saturday, April 4 at Oak Hill High School presented by Signal 12 Gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Ringside seating is available. For reservations, or to register to fight, call 304-640-1515. All proceeds support Oak Hill High School softball.
Schools
PreK Registration — The Fayette County Schools system has scheduled dates for registration for universal PreK for the 2020-2021 school year. Registration sessions have been planned at Smithers, Ansted and Oak Hill. Any child who lives in Fayette County and is 4-years old prior to July 1 may attend the PreK program. PreK is not mandatory, but once a child is enrolled, attendance is required. Registration sessions will be held: Friday, March 27 — Fayette County Starting Points, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186 (formerly Valley Elementary School), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, April 3 — Ansted Baptist Church, 146 Holley Street, Ansted, WV 25812, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Friday, April 17 — Lewis Christian Community Center, 409 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, each child will need: original certified birth certificate from the Office of Vital Statistics from the state where your child was born (no copies accepted); child’s Social Security card (requested, but not required); child’s immunization records; proof of child’s Well Child Exam completed by pediatrician within the last 12 months; proof of dental exam in the last 12 months; most current verification of income from the past 12 months (pay check stub, W-2 form, etc.); and proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, property tax statement). The Fayette Board of Education collaborates with Head Start, Fayette County Starting Points and A Place to Grow to form the universal PreK program. All sites follow the state Board of Education PreK policies and are part of the West Virginia PreK system. Children are placed at a PreK site by the Fayette County PreK Collaborative Team, which uses registration information and parent preferences in making the placement decisions. According to officials, space is limited and completion of the application does not guarantee a space in an individual’s first-choice program. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of children for whom there is space at a preferred PreK site, a lottery will be held. If not selected in the lottery, children will be offered placement in another universal PreK site. Parents will be informed of site placements by letters mailed by participating agencies by July 1. For more information, contact Suzi Higginbotham at 304-574-1176, ext. 2165.
Career Fair/Teacher Recruitment Day — Concord University’s Center for Academic and Career Development will host a Career Fair and Teacher Recruitment Day on Tuesday, March 17. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Those seeking internships, employment, and career advice will have the opportunity to visit exhibitors’ booths. In addition to businesses, representatives from various school systems will also be present to discuss employment opportunities. Students are encouraged to dress in business attire and bring resumes to the event. This event is free and open to Concord University students and the general public. There is no registration fee for employers to attend. Employers planning to attend may register online at http://bit.ly/2nZDYDJ For more information, contact Sharon Manzo at smanzo@concord.edu or 304-384-5102.
Church
Blackwoods Concert — The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will perform at Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 Main St. East, Oak Hill on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Gloryway Concert — The Gloryway Quartet will sing in a free concert on Friday, March 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie.
Revelation Bible Study — Mount Hope Baptist Temple will be studying and have preaching from the book of Revelation for the next few months. As we see the days approaching for the coming of the Lord we invite each and every one of you to come worship with us and hear what the Lord says to us from the book of Revelation concerning the end of time. The interim pastor of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple, Rev. Ron George Jr., will be leading and preaching this series of messages concerning the end of days according to the book of Revelation. Come to hear what the Lord says is going to happen so you will be prepared when that time comes and you go to meet the Lord in heaven. The service times at the Mount Hope Baptist Temple are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday mid-week prayer and Bible study, 11 a.m. All services are held at the church on Main Street in Mount Hope.
Bible Study — Ever wonder why some people build closer families than others? Why they thrive in school and the workplace or excel at conflict resolution? Those people all share something in common: Strong relational wisdom. Discovering Relational Wisdom is a seminar about reducing conflict, harnessing emotions and equipping you with the skills needed to build stronger relationships, valued influence and an inspiring example. Fayetteville Baptist Church will host the engaging seminar packed with dynamic teaching, movie clips, group discussions and practical application exercises from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each week through March 25. The instructor for the seminar is Dr. Jack Eades. The only cost related to the seminar is $10 for a workbook. To register, call FBC at 304-574-1074. The church is located at 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville.
