Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 North Court Street. The meeting also is available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; previous minutes and financial report (reading and action on minutes from May 5; reading and action on minutes from May 19; review and approval of financial report); general comments and reminders (sesquicentennial submissions due by June 1); council/board comments (Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd, Brian Good, Gabe Peña, Okey Skidmore); appointments; department reports (Fire Department, Police Department; town superintendent); visitor comments; unfinished business — budget revision General Fund (treasurer), budget revision Coal Severance (treasurer), discuss and act on second reading of Adoption of State Building Code (effective Aug. 1, 2022); new business — discuss and act on hiring Eric Gearhart to full-time in Street Department at the pay rate of $13, discuss and act on hiring a part-time person for Street/Parks/Huse, discuss and act on request to close part of Rotan Street Aug. 13 for artists of the Newfest (Hannah Mitchell), discuss and act on the possibility of granting the Fayetteville CVB office space on the second floor and/or visitor information space in foyer of Town Hall, discuss and act on request from New River Gorge Development (Casey Bowling) for assistance in utilities and roadways for future development, discuss and act on first reading of Article 1331 Historic District H shall hereafter be titled Article 1800 Fayetteville Historic District, discuss an act on extending the deadline for the purchase agreement with Mountain Shore Properties until Aug. 15, discuss and act on the purchase of property for the Police Department; executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; and adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Monday, June 13 at 8:30 a.m. in the Fayette County Health Department conference room, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has released its schedule of June meetings. The BOE will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 14, 6 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Free Food Giveaway/Luncheon — A free food giveaway will be held at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London from 10:30 a.m. until noon (or until gone) on Saturday, June 11. There also will be a free community luncheon featuring hot dogs, baked beans, chips, drinks and cookies.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Summer Solstice Pool Party — The Fayette Prevention Coalition’s Intervention & Recovery Committee will host a family-friendly pool party on the summer solstice, Tuesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fayette County Park Pool. The free event is open to the public to celebrate the first day of summer with food, friends and fun.
5K Fun Run/Walk — The Town of Fayetteville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. in conjunction with the Fayetteville Heritage Festival. The race will start at the Town Park and proceed through the Park Loop Trail, down by Wolf Creek and back up Workman Hollow, finishing at Town Park. Entry is free for children 12 and under. The first 75 entries will receive a drawstring bag loaded with lots of local goodies. Assorted sized T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10 on the day of the race. To sign up, visit the race page at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Fayetteville/Fayetteville4th5K?fbclid=IwAR1aUPFUGY-J20SRFuekCjqT3qGh6HRq_txrW-c4HBVtFHAPJMvgl4r7jj0.
Kids Art Camp — There will be a Kids Art Camp July 11 to July 15, sponsored by River Valley Arts at Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Avenue, Montgomery. The camp is geared for 6- to 10-year olds and runs from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Kids will enjoy different, creative projects including drawing, painting, clay, sewing, collage and more. Price for the camp is $25 and space is limited. Please pre-register on the River Valley Arts Facebook page or by calling 304-981-1212.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. The June festival will be held Friday, June 3. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for June. In June, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. All branches will be closed Monday, June 20 for West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, June 2 and 9, 3:30 p.m.), game day (Saturdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, all day), jigsaw puzzle club (Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29, all day), book discussion (Friday, June 3, 3:30 p.m.) and SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, Jun 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, June 2 and 9, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Mondays, June 6, 13 and 27, noon), nail painting (Tuesday, June 7, 4 p.m.), Gardening 101 (Wednesday, June 8, all day), Lego Club (Tuesday, June 14, all day), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, noon), Cupcake Wars (registration required, Thursday, June 16, 11 a.m.), Paint Night (Tuesday, June 21, 4 p.m.) and bird feeders (Thursday, June 23, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesday, June 8, 10:30 a.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, June 17, 3:30 p.m.), Legos/KNEX Club (Saturdays, June 4 and 25, all day), crafting (Monday, June 6, 5:30 p.m.), adult coloring (Saturday, June 11, all day), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), family games (Saturday, June 18, all day) and book group (Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Little Learners (Friday, June 3, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Friday, June 3, 11 a.m.), adult painting (Monday, June 27, 1 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Fridays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, all day), Movie Day (Fridays, June 10 and 24, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Monday, June 13, 11 a.m.), adult coloring (Tuesday, June 14, 1 p.m.), Teen STEM (Wednesdays, June 15 and 29, 1 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, 1 p.m.), Crafternoon (Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m.), science and stories (Wednesday, June 22, 1 p.m.) and Adult Book Club (Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day), Adult Coloring Club (Fridays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Mondays, June 6, 13 and 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.), storytime (Wednesday, June 8, 5 p.m.), Guess the Chocolates (until June 17), storytime (Wednesday, June 8, 5 p.m.), Adult Book Club (Thursday, June 2, 1 p.m.), hot air balloon craft (Friday, June 3, 3 p.m.), Leap into Science (Friday, June 10, 3 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 2 p.m.) and STEM activity (WVU Tech Sphero Bots, Friday, June 17, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), Medicare counselor (Tuesday, June 7, 10 a.m.), adult paint class (registration required, Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program) kickoff (Thursday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m., and Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), Mixed Minds Book Club (Devil and the Dark Water, Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m.), SRP lapsit (Friday, June 24, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Group (Journey Under the Sea, ages 9 to 18, Saturday, June 25, 12 p.m.) and Family Movie Night (Atlantis, Tuesday, June 28, 5 p.m.).
Church
Vacation Bible School — Spirit & Truth Ministries in Oak Hill will host Monumental VBS 2022 for those ages 4 through 12 on Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Join in “Celebrating God’s Greatness.”
Vacation Bible School — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville will host its Vacation Bible School, Big Heart Farms, June 13 to June 17 for those in kindergarten through sixth grade. Join the church where God’s fruit grows for a great week of worship, games, snacks and studying the Word of God. Register at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/vbs-big-heart-farms?fbclid=IwAR0EAvo4mdG8F6U7ASiQXGGoB_66I2GoDKu1EksWJd8LZYzTLTcVJham0Hg
Fundraisers
Yard Sale — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery will hold a large one-day yard sale at the Montgomery Community Center (the former WVU Tech David S. Long Alumni House), 610 3rd Avenue, Montgomery, on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a wide range of items priced to sell! Items include housewares, kitchenware, glassware, linens, knick-knacks, books, decorative items, purses, some clothing, shoes, and much, much more. Something for everyone. All proceeds are used for community projects. Thanks are extended for your support. For more information, call 304-442-4848 or 304-415-5408.
