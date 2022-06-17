Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Republican Executive Committee — The Fayette County Republican Executive Committee will meet Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the County Commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Vendors Welcome — The City of Montgomery will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. and is now accepting applications from vendors. If you would like to have a vendors table at the event, please contact Angela at City Hall at 304-442-5181.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Community Yard Sale — The Jodie/Rich Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Summer Solstice Pool Party — The Fayette Prevention Coalition’s Intervention & Recovery Committee will host a family-friendly pool party on the summer solstice, Tuesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fayette County Park Pool. The free event is open to the public to celebrate the first day of summer with food, friends and fun.
5K Fun Run/Walk — The Town of Fayetteville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. in conjunction with the Fayetteville Heritage Festival. The race will start at the Town Park and proceed through the Park Loop Trail, down by Wolf Creek and back up Workman Hollow, finishing at Town Park. Entry is free for children 12 and under. The first 75 entries will receive a drawstring bag loaded with lots of local goodies. Assorted sized T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10 on the day of the race. To sign up, visit the race page at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Fayetteville/Fayetteville4th5K?fbclid=IwAR1aUPFUGY-J20SRFuekCjqT3qGh6HRq_txrW-c4HBVtFHAPJMvgl4r7jj0.
Kids Art Camp — There will be a Kids Art Camp July 11 to July 15, sponsored by River Valley Arts at Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Avenue, Montgomery. The camp is geared for 6- to 10-year olds and runs from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Kids will enjoy different, creative projects including drawing, painting, clay, sewing, collage and more. Price for the camp is $25 and space is limited. Please pre-register on the River Valley Arts Facebook page or by calling 304-981-1212.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for June. In June, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. All branches will be closed Monday, June 20 for West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — game day (Saturdays, June 18 and 25, all day), jigsaw puzzle club (Wednesdays, June 22 and 29, all day) and SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, June 21 and 28, 6 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — baby lapsit (Monday, June 27, noon), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 22 and 29, noon), Paint Night (Tuesday, June 21, 4 p.m.) and bird feeders (Thursday, June 23, all day). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — STEAM Club (Friday, June 17, 3:30 p.m.), Legos/KNEX Club (Saturday, June 25, all day), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), family games (Saturday, June 18, all day) and book group (Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — adult painting (Monday, June 27, 1 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Fridays, June 17 and 24, all day), Movie Day (Friday, June 24, 1 p.m.), Teen STEM (Wednesday, June 29, 1 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Thursdays, June 23 and 30, 1 p.m.), Crafternoon (Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m.), science and stories (Wednesday, June 22, 1 p.m.) and Adult Book Club (Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, June 23 and 30, all day), Adult Coloring Club (Fridays, June 17 and 24, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Monday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesdays, June 21 and 28, 4 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 22 and 29, 2 p.m.) and STEM activity (WVU Tech Sphero Bots, Friday, June 17, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, June 21 and 28, 11 a.m., and Thursdays, June 23 and 30, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), Mixed Minds Book Club (Devil and the Dark Water, Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m.), SRP lapsit (Friday, June 24, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Group (Journey Under the Sea, ages 9 to 18, Saturday, June 25, 12 p.m.) and Family Movie Night (Atlantis, Tuesday, June 28, 5 p.m.).
Church
Vacation Bible School — Glen Ferris Apostolic Church will host Victory Island Vacation Bible School on June 22-24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly. All kids 4-12 are invited to attend the VBS to learn to be winners no matter what life throws at you. Need a ride? Call 304-667-1300.
