Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, Dec. 14, BOE office, 6 p.m.; and special meeting for work session — Monday, Dec. 20, Meadow Bridge High School, 11:30 a.m.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Announcements
Wreaths Across America — Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum will host its Wreaths Across America ceremony and placement of 708 Christmas wreaths on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon.
A Storybook Christmas Parade — The Town of Ansted will host A Storybook Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Decorate your float like your favorite Christmas story or your favorite book with your own holiday twist.
Oak Hill Christmas Parade — The Oak Hill Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.
Mount Hope Christmas Parade — The Mount Hope Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
Walk 2 Wellness — Anyone interested is invited to take part in a Walk 2 Wellness on Mondays, Dec. 13, 20, 27 and Jan. 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Smithers Gateway Center. The two-mile walk on the new urban walking trail, hosted by Active Southern West Virginia, is appropriate for all ages and experience levels. The trail is well lit, but feel free to wear reflective clothing or carry flashlights. Please dress appropriately for the cold weather.
Winter Concert — The New River Youth Symphony and Chorus will present its annual winter concert Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Fayette County Memorial Building, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville. The concert will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, Youth Chorus and the Youth Symphony, and will be live streamed at 7 p.m. Parents, family and friends who are unable to attend in person may view the concert on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/newrivermusic.org Admission is free, but donations are needed to keep this important, local youth organization going. The Sponsor A Song fundraiser is the perfect way to contribute and support our youth, while dedicating a song to that special loved one. Anyone can sponsor a song at the upcoming concert, in honor of someone or in memory of someone, for $75. If you wish to sponsor a song, please choose a song from the following list and indicate how you would like the dedication (if desired) to read. Your name and/or the dedication will be printed in the program and announced at the concert before the song is played. You can sponsor a song by email, newrivermusic@gmail.com, or by calling Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622. Songs from which to choose are: Youth Chorus — Gloria, Gloria, Ave Maria, Snow, Hush, My Babe and Christmas ... in About Three Minutes; Youth Symphony — A Dance of Clowns, Dogpatch Reel, Lullaby, A Holst Christmas and Sleigh Ride. Financial support is needed to keep this wonderful youth program in our area. Please consider donating and supporting our youth today, for tomorrow. Donations are tax-deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website at www.newrivermusic.org, or call Kathy Bailey at 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett at 304-573-4310.
Roll & Read — The New River Parents as Teachers (PAT) will host Roll & Read at the Fayette County Park, Beckwith, on Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. The group invites everyone to stop at the dining hall while driving through the park to view the Wonderland of Lights. PAT will offer a free book, activities and other goodies and Santa Claus will be on hand.
High Fitness Class — Active Southern West Virginia and the Fayette County Memorial Building have partnered to offer a weekly high fitness class. Active SWV utilizes its free Community Captain program to improve the lives and wellness of community members. The goal of Community Captains is offering free fitness programming for all skill levels. For the full list of monthly programming opportunities, visit www.activeswv.org/calendar Community Captain Sarah Edwards offers a free, fun class that incorporates interval training with pop music, and intense easy-to-follow routines. High fitness produces a high caloric burn and full body toning through moves that alternate between cardio peaks and toning tracks. High fitness can be modified to fit your level of fitness. No equipment is needed; just bring water. Classes are ongoing on Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. If you would like more information about this topic or starting a free fitness program of your own, please contact Elizabeth Raney at 304-254-8488 or email at volunteer@activeswv.com.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for November and December. All branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. Scheduled events for November and December are listed alphabetically by designation. Patrons are asked to call to register for all programs or to make an appointment and for times. All branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas; and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 for New Year’s Day. All libraries will be open for only 4 hours on New Year’s Eve. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3:30 p.m.), movie night (Tuesdays, Dec. 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m.), intro to micro greens (Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, 10 a.m.), storytime (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3:30 p.m.), Christmas parade (Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m.), make scented pine cones (Wednesday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.) and adult book discussion (Friday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — baby lapsit (ages 0 to 12 months, Dec. 13, 12 p.m.), storytime (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3 p.m.), Christmas tie-dyeing (Thursday, Dec. 9, all day), present wrapping (Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 22, all day), recipe trading (Wednesday, Dec. 15, 12 p.m.), Christmas crafting (Monday, Dec. 20, all day) and old fashioned Christmas (Tuesday, Dec. 21, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesdays, Dec. 15, 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m.), STEM Club (Friday, Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m.), Lego Club (Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.), Family Game Time (Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Dec. 20, 5:30), and adult book club (Monday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — science and stories (Wednesdays, Dec. 15 and 22, 10 a.m.), wreath making (Wednesdays, Dec. 15 and 22, 1 p.m.), Libratory (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 23, 4 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 23, all day), Little Learners (Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Friday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m.), Deco (Mondays, Dec. 13 and 20, 11 a.m.), family movie (Friday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.), adult canvas painting (Monday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m.), ornament party (Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.), Christmas parade (Saturday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.) and adult book club (Tuesday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — storytime (Wednesdays, Dec. 15, 22 and 29, 5 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, Dec. 10, 17 and 31, 3 p.m.), Christmas kisses candy guess (until Friday, Dec. 17), adult movie night, Die Hard (Wednesday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.) and Make Christmas Ornament Print (Friday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Maker Space (make advent calendars, drop in all month, December), Christmas passport book (all month, December), storytime (Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesdays, Dec. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.), Mixed Minds group (Tuesday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m.) and Frozen escape room (Tuesday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m., registration required).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.