Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2023-24 — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5:45 p.m., Board of Education office, Fayetteville; regular meeting — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting for superintendent evaluation — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., Midland Trail High School, Hico; special meeting for LSIC meeting (Ansted Elementary, Divide Elementary and Midland Trail High) — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Midland Trail High School; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
FCPL Board — The Fayette County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. at the FCPL Administration Office.
Announcements
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. According to Ronda Falk, city clerk, the filing period for mayor and city council candidates opened Monday, Jan. 9 and will end on Saturday, Jan. 28. All candidates should come to the city clerk’s office at 100 Kelly Ave. between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon or from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the necessary forms. Forms can also be obtained at www.sos.wv.gov/elections. The filing fee is $50 for mayor and $25 for council candidates. In accordance with Section 6 of the city charter, all members of council and mayor must be citizens of the United States, qualified voters and bona fide residents of the city and over the age of 18 years. All members of council representing a ward must be bona fide residents of that particular ward. The required residency must be maintained throughout the term of office. Additionally, no council member or mayor can hold any other public office or position during their term of office in Oak Hill. The deadline to withdraw from candidacy is March 21, and the drawing for ballot positions will be held on April 4. According to Falk, Section 7 of the city charter reads, “Every person who shall have resided within the territory of the city for 21 days next preceding an election held therein, and who is a qualified voter under the laws and Constitution of this state, and none other, shall be entitled to vote at any election held within the city.” The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Women’s Prayer Group — A women’s prayer group Bible study is held each Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts-Fayette County, 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for January and February. There will be scavenger hunts this month at each branch. The Oak Hill library branch also will offer maker space crafts all month and the Ansted branch will offer drop-in programs, including coloring, adopt an aloe plant, bird feeder crafts and jigsaw puzzles. In February, the Oak Hill branch will offer a scavenger hunt, maker space and trivia all month; the Ansted branch will offer a drop-in bird feeder craft and coloring all month; and the Meadow Bridge branch will offer a raffle all month. Each branch office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, Jan. 26, and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 3:30 p.m.; bird feeder craft and games, Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Game Day, Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 3:30 p.m.; crafts, Friday, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.; and Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 3 p.m.; baby lapsit, Mondays, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, 13 and 27, 12 p.m.; Puzzle Club, Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, all day; and Valentine craft, Tuesday, Feb. 7, all day. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m.; homeschoolers, Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, 2 p.m.; family games, Saturdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 and 18, 10 a.m.; Book Club, Monday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.; family puzzles, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Monday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Thursdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 4 p.m.; crochet, Thursday, Jan. 26 and Tuesdays, Jan. 24 and 30, Feb. 7, 14 and 21, 1 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, all day; Power Play, Friday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.; Crafternoon, Wednesdays, Feb. 15 and 24, 1 p.m.; movie, Friday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.; Dollar Deco, Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.; adult coloring, Monday, Jan. 30, all day; horror book club, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, Jan. 26, and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m.; Walking Club, Tuesdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 5 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13 and 27, 10 a.m. by appointment; adult book club, Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m.; Groundhog Day craft, Thursday, Feb. 2, 3 p.m.; Valentine Card craft, Friday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.; Valentine movie marathon, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.; and Leap into Science program, Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime, Fridays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 11 a.m.; baby lapsit, Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; STEM storytime, Fridays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 24, 11 a.m.; and Addams Family Night, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m.
Book Signing — Dr. Lewis A. Cook, historian for the Town of Fayetteville, will be on hand to sign his new book, “History of Fayetteville Sesquicentennial 1872-2022,” at the book release Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville. Cost of the book is $10.70 per copy (tax included). For more information, contact Mayor Sharon Cruikshank at 304-574-0101 or sharon@fayettevillewv.gov.
Schools
Art Contest — Fayette County students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to take part in the first annual Feathered Lovelies Youth Art Contest to be held in conjunction with the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival. Twenty pieces of bird art will be selected for an online exhibit. The top five art pieces will be framed and put on display at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival, set for May 1-6, and put up for purchase in the festival’s silent auction, both of which will raise funds for the Fayette County Education Fund. Following are the contest rules: The art contest is open to all ninth through 12th grade students of Fayette County. Youth can enter art independently or through their school or youth organization. Artists can use varied mediums to create handmade art inspired by a bird of the New River Gorge area. The 2023 contest rules, a list of accepted bird species, and entry form are available online at www.birding-wv.com. By Feb. 18, submit photos of handmade, two-dimensional bird art and completed entry form by email to jodi@birding-wv.com. Finalists will receive a certificate, festival T-shirt, and their art displayed in a spring online exhibit. The top five entries will be framed and sold at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival silent auction. These five artists will get 50 percent of their piece’s auction price, while the other 50 percent will go to Fayette County Education Fund, Inc. to support youth programs in this area.
Church
Coat Giveaway — The Glasgow United Methodist Church will host a coat giveaway at the church annex, corner of 3rd Street and 5th Avenue, on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of coats in various sizes for children and adults will be available. Also available will be gloves, scarves, shoes, toboggans and belts. All items are free.
Jesus Freak Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville (70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV) will host a Jesus Freak Youth Rally Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. There will be refreshments, praise music, games, skits and the preaching of God’s Word. The event is free to attend, but if you would like a T-shirt, visit https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/jesus-freak-youth-rally-1. All money for T-shirts must be received by March 20. For more information, contact Greg Pawlus at 304-237-9504 or by email at payton34bear@icloud.com.
Reunions
WWHS Class of 1973 — Woodrow Wilson High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion this year. A planning meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Beckley Moose Lodge, 360 New River Drive, Beckley, WV. Everyone is welcome to attend. For further info, refer to Facebook-Woodrow Wilson Class of 73 or email becksev@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.