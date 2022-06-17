Concord

Concord University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.

Following are area students who earned Dean’s List status listed alphabetically by home community.

Belle — Brooke Murray;

Danese — Donna Downes-Moore;

Fayetteville — Kimberly Adams, Lindsey Erickson, Annie Johnson, Carlie Smith, Courtney Smith and Lauren Vaught;

Hico — Malerie Hendrick and Taylor Perry;

Lansing — Paul Morris;

Meadow Bridge — Shauna Harless, Katherine Helmick, Rose Richmond and Annabelle Woods;

Mount Hope — Mary Denny, Joseph Mitchem, Kristin Wingrove and Madison Wingrove;

Nallen — Jenna Cooper;

Oak Hill — Shannon Blevins, Chasity Humphrey, Charlotte Jones, Marisa Montgomery, Kyle Shuemake, Madison Surface, Heather Williams and Whitley Williams;

Rainelle — Ariana Mooney and Emma Osborne; and

Scarbro — Kaelea Smith.

