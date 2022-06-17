Concord University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.
Following are area students who earned Dean’s List status listed alphabetically by home community.
Belle — Brooke Murray;
Danese — Donna Downes-Moore;
Fayetteville — Kimberly Adams, Lindsey Erickson, Annie Johnson, Carlie Smith, Courtney Smith and Lauren Vaught;
Hico — Malerie Hendrick and Taylor Perry;
Lansing — Paul Morris;
Meadow Bridge — Shauna Harless, Katherine Helmick, Rose Richmond and Annabelle Woods;
Mount Hope — Mary Denny, Joseph Mitchem, Kristin Wingrove and Madison Wingrove;
Nallen — Jenna Cooper;
Oak Hill — Shannon Blevins, Chasity Humphrey, Charlotte Jones, Marisa Montgomery, Kyle Shuemake, Madison Surface, Heather Williams and Whitley Williams;
Rainelle — Ariana Mooney and Emma Osborne; and
Scarbro — Kaelea Smith.
