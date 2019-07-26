ATHENS — Concord University has announced the dean’s lists for the 2018-2019 academic year. Students on the Fall 2018 Dean’s List and the Spring 2019 Dean’s List are listed below.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.
Danese — Heaven Simms
Edmond — Madison White
Fayetteville — Micah Bates, Sara Bibb, Tyler Blake, Jamie Hogan, Rachel Mankins, Stephen Price, Jenna-Lee Roark
Meadow Bridge — Allison Gilkerson, Shauna Harless, Kaitlyn Killen, Natalie McClung, Mistie Richmond
Mount Hope — Joi Adkins, Lillie Boyd, Michaela Conelly, McKenna Entsminger, Alana Humphrey, Donovann Lyall, Melissa Midkiff, Ryan Muse, Bethany Pittman, Robert Shumake, Anthony Stamey, Madison Williams, Kayla Wingrove
Oak Hill — Isabella Alderman, Amanda Buckland, Matthew DeLano, Anastasia Dunford, Tif’fanny Gray, Katelyn Mace, Broderick McDonald, Erin McGrady, Marisa Montgomery, Colten Moore, Abagale Ramsey
Robson — Jacob Ashcraft
Scarbro — Travis Moeller
