ATHENS – The following students are on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Concord University. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.

Ansted — Abigail Cooper

Edmond — Mallie Neff

Fayetteville — Tristan Borgeson, Hannah Franklin, Kayleigh Humphreys, Rachel Mankins, Stephen Price, Lauren Vaught

Hico — Tracy Grimmett

Lansing — Paul Morris

Lookout — Alexia Armstrong, Jacob Feltner

Meadow Bridge — Natalie McClung

Mount Hope — Lillie Boyd, Michaela Conelly, Allana Dickens, Alana Humphrey, Holly Lawson, Mary McClanahan, Ryan Muse, Robert Shumake, Madison Wingrove

Oak Hill — Anastasia Dunford, Chasity Humphrey, Steffeny Hylton, Katelyn Mace, Marisa Montgomery, Sarah Prichard, Abagale Ramsey, Donna Stump, Colton Willis

Victor — Jonathon Stone

