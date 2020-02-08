ATHENS – The following students are on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Concord University. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.
Ansted — Abigail Cooper
Edmond — Mallie Neff
Fayetteville — Tristan Borgeson, Hannah Franklin, Kayleigh Humphreys, Rachel Mankins, Stephen Price, Lauren Vaught
Hico — Tracy Grimmett
Lansing — Paul Morris
Lookout — Alexia Armstrong, Jacob Feltner
Meadow Bridge — Natalie McClung
Mount Hope — Lillie Boyd, Michaela Conelly, Allana Dickens, Alana Humphrey, Holly Lawson, Mary McClanahan, Ryan Muse, Robert Shumake, Madison Wingrove
Oak Hill — Anastasia Dunford, Chasity Humphrey, Steffeny Hylton, Katelyn Mace, Marisa Montgomery, Sarah Prichard, Abagale Ramsey, Donna Stump, Colton Willis
Victor — Jonathon Stone
