ATHENS — Concord University has released the names of its academy honorees for the spring 2020 semester.
The following students are on the spring 2020 dean’s list, which recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.
Ansted — Abigail Cooper
Fayetteville — Josie Alton, Micah Bates, Tristan Borgeson, Ronald Crum, Hannah Franklin, Jamie Hogan, Kayleigh Humphreys, Rachel Mankins, Madison Murphy, Stephen Price, Lauren Spangler, Lauren Vaught
Hico — Tracy Grimmett
Lansing — Cordell Lesher, Kiera Lesher, Paul Morris
Lookout — Jacob Feltner
Meadow Bridge — Kaitlyn Alley, Natalie McClung
Mount Hope — Lillie Boyd, Michaela Conelly, Allana Dickens, Alana Humphrey, Holly Lawson, Ashleigh Martin, Heather Martin, Kayla Maynor, Mary McClanahan, Ryan Muse, Madison Williams, Madison Wingrove
Oak Hill — Tristan Bragg, Matthew DeLano, Katelyn Mace, Erin McGrady, Marisa Montgomery, Ashton Prevette, Abagale Ramsey
Rainelle — Eden Riggs, Keirston Sutherland
Victor — Jonathon Stone
