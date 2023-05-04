ATHENS – Concord University has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD). CU’s health education programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success.
“I am so proud of our Master of Arts in Health Promotion at Concord,” said Dr. Jill Nolan, program director and chair of the Department of Health Sciences.
“Our program is extremely flexible, so students from a variety of backgrounds can complete their degree in one or more years. Our graduates are competitive in public health and disease prevention fields, which are growing in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
