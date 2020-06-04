ATHENS – Concord University honored the Spring 2020 graduating class during a history-making virtual commencement Saturday, May 9. This format was utilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are unable to celebrate your graduation in our typical way, your accomplishments have not diminished in importance in any way,” President Kendra Boggess said in her welcoming remarks. “We are here because of you, the amazing, resilient, the flexible Class of 2020. And even though we are gathering virtual for the first time in our 148-year history, you deserve this moment to commemorate all that you have achieved,” Dr. Boggess said.
The event marked the 145th Spring Commencement for Concord.
The 10 a.m. ceremony recognized candidates for graduation from the College of Fine Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences which includes the Department of Fine Arts, Department of Humanities, and Department of Social Sciences as well as candidates from the College of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Health which includes the Master of Arts in Health Promotion, Department of Biology, Department of Physical Sciences, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, and Department of Health Sciences. Also honored in the morning ceremony were candidates in Interdisciplinary Studies and those receiving the Regents Bachelor of Arts degree.
The 2 p.m. ceremony recognized candidates for graduation from the College of Professional Studies which includes the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Education and Master of Social Work and candidates from the Department of Business and Recreation and Tourism Management, Department of Communication Arts and Media, Department of Education, and Department of Social Work and Sociology.
Both ceremonies are archived on Concord’s YouTube channel and will also be available on CU’s Facebook page. They may be accessed by going to www.concord.edu and clicking on the icons at the bottom of the page; or, to view the 10 a.m. ceremony, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA1U5VxPdjU and to watch the 2 p.m. ceremony, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUlemAVAKMA.
Following are the local residents who earned their degrees.
Master’s Candidates
Fayetteville — Melanie Mae Kincaid, Master of Social Work; Lindsey NeCole Sanson, Master of Education
Oak Hill — Amy Nicole Thomas, Master of Social Work
Undergraduate Candidates
Fayetteville — Tristan Bernt Borgeson, Bachelor of Science in Education; Ronald Gene Crum, Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management, cum laude
Mount Hope — Chelsey N. Keathley, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Melissa Faith Midkiff, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Oak Hill — Anastasia Noel Dunford, Bachelor of Social Work; Katelyn Michelle Mace, Bachelor of Science in Education
Rainelle — Nancy Jo Osborne, Bachelor of Social Work; Keirston Lee Sutherland, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Robson — Misty Lee Woodard, Regents Bachelor of Arts
