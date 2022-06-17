ATHENS – Concord University’s Social Work Department will offer another free license prep course for current students and alumni on Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Zoom course will cover exam content areas, study and test-taking skills, and sample exam questions for the Licensed Social Worker (LSW) and Licensed Graduate Social Worker (LGSW) exams.
Graduates of Concord’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Master of Social Work (MSW) programs, as well as current students who will soon graduate, may register for this course by emailing continuinged@concord.edu or call 304-384-5353.
