ATHENS – In the 1970s, Title IX legislation was enacted that made discrimination on the basis of sex illegal in the workplace. On Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., Concord University will present a one-night only performance of “9 Before IX,” a one-woman show, written and performed by Francene Kirk, that tells the stories of nine women working before Title IX was implemented. Concord University faculty, staff, students, and the general public are welcome to attend at no charge.
Kirk is the Abelina Suarez Professor of Communication and Theatre Arts at Fairmont State University. Her show, “9 Before IX,” is the result of a 5-year oral history project. Kirk has performed “9 Before IX” at the Southeastern Theatre Conference, Appalachian State University, West Virginia Wesleyan University, Fairmont State University, and M.T. Pockets Theatre.
The event is sponsored by the Concord University Theatre Department and the Title IX office in conjunction with federal funding from the United States Department of Justice through the West Virginia Intercollegiate Council Against Sexual Violence Consortium.
Kirk’s performance will be held in the H.C. Paul Theater in the Fine Arts Center. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring a donation of cash or food for the CU Food Pantry. The purpose of the CU Food Pantry is to provide CU students who may not always have the resources to buy food or other essential items. If a student is hungry, it is unlikely they will be able to focus on doing what it takes to be a successful college student. Ensuring that students do not go hungry is one additional way to support students at Concord.
This program is a collaboration between the Concord University Theatre Department and the CU Title IX office. For more information about this event, please contact the Title IX Deputy Coordinator, Jill Nolan, at jnolan@concord.edu or call theater instructor Karen Vuranch at 304-384-5259.
