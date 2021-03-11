Family, love and loss are the makings of a powerful play that depict life on the Homefront during World War II. War Letters is a short, one-act play directed by Concord University senior theater major Karissa Bowden for her Capstone Project. This poignant play will bring a tear to the eye and a sense of family within.
It will be presented on Zoom on March 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Zoom number for this production is 923-2892-2540. There is no passcode. For more information, contact Concord University Theatre Department Director Karen Vuranch at 304-384-5259 or email kvuranch@concord.edu.
War Letters is a historical play written by J. Robert Wilkins and produced in cooperation with Pioneer Drama Service. It is the story of a grandmother, mother, and son whose family member goes off to fight in World War II. The family left at home must deal with his six-month absence, each facing the reality of separation privately. Through correspondence and letters, the audience becomes privy to their fears, their hopes, their anticipation and ultimately their sorrow.
His wife, Karen, must take charge of the household and the family for the first time in her married life. Lillian, his mother, is haunted by the memories of losing her own husband in war. His son, Mark, struggles with her bitterness regarding his father’s absence.
This drama powerfully depicts not only the sacrifices made by soldiers but also by their families. War Letters stars Lisa Coburn as the soldier’s mother Lillian, Melinda Goda as his wife Karen, and Cole Reed as his son Mark.
Funding for this performance has been provided in memory of Alice Todaro by her family. Alice worked as a civilian for the U.S. Armed Services for 20 years. Her duty stations included Okinawa, Bermuda, two bases in Germany, Guantanamo Bay as well as bases in the United States. Alice’s family feels that this play is a fitting memorial to their mother.
War Letters is Bowden’s Capstone Project. A Capstone Project, or internship, is completed by a senior approaching graduation. It is a culmination of their studies and helps them to demonstrate their proficiency and knowledge.
Bowden is from Union in Monroe County. She has been active in the Theatre and Music Departments at Concord University. She participated in Choir as well as a number of plays including Godspell, Arsenic and Old Lace and performed as Violet Bicks in It’s a Wonderful Life. Currently, she is starring in Little Women in the role of Amy March.
She is also an officer in Alpha Psi Omega, the national theater honorary society, where she serves as the secretary and is the representative to the Student Government Association. Karissa is also a member of Nu Zeta Chi sorority.
War Letters will be presented on Zoom and the webinar code is 923-2892-2540. Anyone is welcome to attend. Zoom is free and simple to download. If you do not have Zoom already, go to www.zoom.us and download the software. Then, simply type in the number for the Webinar.
However, if you prefer link to click, or need additional information, you may contact Karen Vuranch, the director of the Theatre Department. Karen can be contacted at 304-384-5259 or kvuranch@concord.edu
