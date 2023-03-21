ATHENS — Registration is now open for Concord University’s Esports Summer Camp. The youth camp is for ages 9 to 13 and will run from June 19 to June 23 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The older camp — ages 14 to 18 — will run from June 28 to June 30, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For younger gamers, attendees will get two hours of playtime on a specific game each day, in addition to a half-hour of aim training. The games include Overwatch, Fortnite, and Rocket League. Along with games, organizers will incorporate lessons and speakers to teach important skills such as communication, teamwork, healthy habits, and leadership skills.
On the last day of camp, Concord will host a tournament, allowing participants to create custom team names and logos. Depending on the number of attendees, there will be 4 to 6 teams competing in Overwatch 2.
The Older Camp will focus instruction on important skills such as communication, good sportsmanship, time management, and healthy habits. This camp will also give young esports players the opportunity to explore Concord University’s campus and talk to people in the professional esport scene.
Game options for older participants include Valorant, Call of Duty, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, Apex Legends, FIFA, and Overwatch.
All camps will also incorporate time for outdoor play as well.
“We are expecting to give kids a fun and educational experience,” said Jonathan Rose, esports strategic marketer.
The cost to attend each camp is $225. A minimum of 15 participants are required for each age group in order for that summer camp to be held. If this requirement is not met, a full refund will be issued.
To register, visit https://www.concord.edu/cu-esports-summer-camp.
For more information, email Jonathan Rose at jsrose@concord.edu or Austin Clay, esports director, at akclay@concord.edu.
