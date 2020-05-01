CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has canceled the 2020 state Junior Conservation Camp due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The week-long, overnight camp for 11- to 14-year-olds was scheduled for June 15-19 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.
Organized by the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program (YEP), the camp has been in existence since 1981 and typically attracts close to 200 young West Virginians from throughout the state. Camp instructors include staff from the WVDEP, along with personnel from the state Division of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and West Virginia University Extension Office.
In addition to Junior Conservation Camp, YEP also recently announced the cancellation of Youth Environmental Day, which was slated for May 16 at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. Youth Environmental Day had been staged for 56 consecutive years before the COVID-19 outbreak forced organizers to call it off this year.
“These are two of our most important and enjoyable events of the year and we are devastated to have to cancel,” said YEP Director Annette Hoskins, “but we also recognize the seriousness of what is occurring in our world today. The safety of our citizens and staff is paramount. We are already looking forward to great events in 2021.”
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.