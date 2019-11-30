The 4th annual Winter Wonderland Walk/Run 5K (previously the Ugly Sweater Run) will be held on Nov. 30 at Fayette County Park on the first night of the 2019 Winter Wonderland Light Display. This exclusive night will be foot traffic only and the park will close at 8:30 p.m.
Families of all ages, co-workers, and folks ready for some winter cheer can join this event for $10 per person; ages 12 and under are free. Every participant will receive a winter ornament and be invited to participate in the Ugly Sweater Contest.
Everyone entering the park is considered a participant. The entry fee gives you access to the exclusive first night of the Winter Wonderland Light Display, a participant ornament, access to the holiday dinner hall, and a timing clock will be provided for those wishing to record their walk/run times. This event is not professionally timed.
The walk/run event will begin line up at 5:50 p.m. with a group photo. Participants have until 7 p.m. to complete their 5K distance, or any distance goal you may have.
Please bring a flashlight or headlamp. There will be no vehicles on the park road from 6 to 7 p.m. If you finish early, please wait until 7 p.m. before moving your vehicle.
Fayette County Park is a pet-free park. No dogs, please.
The Ugly Sweater Contest will begin at 7:15 p.m. in the dining hall with line-up for appointed judges to classify winners. Hot chocolate will be for sale in the dining hall along with decorations for family selfies.
The Fayette County Park Winter Wonderland Light Display will continue through December.
The first year the park hosted the light show was 1998. It was made possible by a donation of lights and decorations from Lacy and Lurabell Smith. In 2000 the park received another large donation from Elwood and Betty Maples.
Over the years various groups, organizations and families have donated materials and also time and labor to the Winter Wonderland event, making it a community endeavor. Visiting the winter wonderland lights at the park is a part of many families’ holiday tradition.
Entrance fee for the Winter Wonderland activities is $5 per vehicle.
Individuals may take photos of children with Santa or The Grinch with their personal cameras.
Following is the schedule for the month-long event:
Dec. 1 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.;
Dec. 2 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 3 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 4 — Oak Hill Middle School choir; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 5 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 6 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 8 — The Grinch; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 9 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 10 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 11 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 12 — Oak Hill Middle School band; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 13 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 14 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 15 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee)
Dec. 16 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 17 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 18 — Oak Hill High School band; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 19 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 20 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 22 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; story time, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 24 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 25 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 26 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 27 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 28 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 29 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 30 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
