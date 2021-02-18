GLENVILLE — Four students from Fayette County were awarded degrees during the Glenville State College Winter Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Derek Bloomfield of Oak Hill received an Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of the Milestone Initiative.
Fairan Gill of Victor received an Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of the Milestone Initiative.
Shauna Harless of Meadow Bridge graduated cum laude with an Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of the Milestone Initiative.
Madeline Thombs of Lochgelly received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Management.
The Milestone Initiative at GSC signifies the important academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college located in Glenville. The college offers a variety of four-year degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.
