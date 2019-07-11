RICHWOOD — Monongahela National Forest invites everyone to celebrate Cranberry Fun Day at Cranberry Mountain Nature Center Saturday, July 20.
Activities begin at 11 a.m. and continue all afternoon. Roy Moose’s Snakes of West Virginia, Jim Fregonara’s magic show and juggling, and nature activities are just some of the fun. Get your picture taken with Smokey Bear and help him celebrate his 75th birthday by enjoying cake and punch at noon.
New this year is West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s mobile aquarium filled with native fish species. Local Forest Service wildlife staff will also have an aquatic display of animals that live in our streams and rivers.
“The Cranberry Fun Day is just that, a lot of fun!” said Diana Stull, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center director. “Come early, bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day. It’s enjoyable for all ages!”
The nature center is located 14 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of Rt. 39/55 and Rt. 150 (Highland Scenic Highway). Hours of operation are Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through fall. The center is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information about Cranberry Mountain Nature Center and its programs, please call 304-653-4826.
