U.S. Air Force Airman Kaylee M. Crouch and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah J. Newsome graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Crouch is the daughter of Laura Spade of Mount Hope and wife of Joseph Keller of Shady Spring.
She is a 2017 graduate of Shady Spring High School, Shady Spring.
Newsome is the daughter of Harold and Lisa Newsome of Beckley.
She is a 2019 graduate of Mountain View Christian School, Hilltop.
