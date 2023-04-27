ATHENS – The Concord University Alumni Association (CUAA) agreed in 2021 to sponsor the balcony in support of the Concord University Foundation’s Theatre Renovation Project. As of this spring, the CUAA has secured $37,500 from membership dues to add to their initial donation, raising a total of $75,000 to replace the seats in the Main Auditorium balcony.
CUAA membership dues paid from 2021-2023 were allocated to the balcony project, an amount that would eventually combine with the group’s initial donation towards the project. CUAA President Jared Tice (‘06) said using dues to support the Foundation’s Theatre Renovation Project was a way of demonstrating to members that their donation is tangibly impacting and improving “The Campus Beautiful.”
“From public speaking courses and convocation speeches to fantastic theater performances and December commencement, every alum of Concord has a fond memory associated with the Main Theatre in Alexander Fine Arts. With the restoration of this iconic space within ‘The Campus Beautiful,’ the CUAA, by funding the balcony restoration, has ensured that future generations of Concordians will experience new opportunities and make lasting memories on our campus. I am proud of the CUAA for taking on this new challenge and meeting our goal as we look forward to identifying our next challenge in support of Concord University,” said Tice.
The CUAA, according to Tice, has not embarked on a capital project of this size in his more than 12 years on the council.
“We’re grateful for the commitment from the CUAA to sponsor the balcony project. The Theatre Renovation Project has been a significant project that has been in the works for several years through the Office of Advancement. The CUAA has helped tremendously with the progression of this project and we’re excited that their goal was met with the help from many supporters of the association,” said Blake Farmer, director of alumni and donor relations.
Replacing the seats completes Phase I of the Theatre Renovation Project, and looking forward into Phase II — focusing on the stage area — there are many opportunities to get involved in this endeavor. For more information, visit concord.edu/ActTwo.
For more information on alumni events and CUAA membership, visit concord.edu/alumni.
