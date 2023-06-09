Free cybersecurity training, as part of a joint effort among Glenville State University, New River Community and Technical College and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in the form of a POWER grant addressing Cybersecurity and Safety Workforce Development Initiative, will be offered via a CompTIAA+ course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20-22 at New River Community and Technical College, Beaver Campus.