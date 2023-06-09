GLENVILLE – A CompTIAA+ course is set and taking applications. The course will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20-22 at New River Community and Technical College, Beaver Campus.
Glenville State University will offer free cybersecurity training as part of a joint effort among Glenville State University, New River Community and Technical College and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in the form of a POWER grant addressing Cybersecurity and Safety Workforce Development Initiative. This opportunity is open to anyone: Adults wanting to upgrade their skills for better employment, high school seniors, and college students.
Classes do not require any prior coding or cybersecurity training and will take place over three to five days. Day, night, and weekend classes will be offered to accommodate a variety of schedules. The training will lead to certifications and national industry-recognized credentials for high-paying and in-demand jobs. Glenville State University will work with grant participants to secure internships and seek employment in the cybersecurity fields.
For more information about the courses or to be added to the wait list, contact Peggy Runyon by email at Peggy.Runyon@glenville.edu or by phone at 304-462-6383.
Job demand for employees with cybersecurity skills, in West Virginia and the United States, has seen a swift climb in recent years. This trend is expected to continue for many years to come.
“Our grant with ARC allows for the development of these free boot camps, and will provide each participant with all the training materials, study guides, and exams at no cost to the participant. Counties in West Virginia, which are defined by the State of West Virginia as depressed or at-risk counties have a unique opportunity to receive training and eventual certification in cybersecurity-related fields. We are making strong efforts to bring the training to the people in these counties,” Runyon, project director for the Cybersecurity and Safety Workforce Development Initiative, said. “This training would cost an individual several thousand dollars if they had to pay for it out of pocket. I sincerely encourage individuals to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.”
Counties included as depressed or at-risk in West Virginia are Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Mercer, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Tucker, Upshur, Webster and Wirt. Other West Virginia counties will be considered as well.
A certified instructor will guide and train individuals interested to receive industry-recognized certification in a cybersecurity-related field. Current base level certifications ongoing are CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+ with higher-level cybersecurity certification training planned in the coming months/years, to include Cisco network training, and certified network defender (CND).
This project was developed collaboratively with many diverse stakeholders and made possible by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) POWER Initiative Grant. To learn more about ARC’s POWER Initiative, visit https://www.arc.gov/arcs-power-initiative/.
A total of $1,402,408 in local and federal funding is being provided for the project, 80 percent of which ($1,120,995) comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission while 20 percent ($281,413) comes from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and Glenville State University.
