MORGANTOWN – No stranger to West Virginia University Extension Service, Jeffery “J.R.” Davis has been named the 4-H Youth Development Extension agent in Fayette County.
Davis comes to the county from Wyoming County, where he served as the Extension 4-H youth development agent since July 2018. Like so many of the 4-H youth development employees, Davis has been involved with WVU Extension Service and 4-H programming since he was young. He has more than 10 years of experience working with youths from around the state as an Extension agent, 4-H camping instructor and volunteer, and he has even been recognized for his service as a West Virginia 4-H All Star.
“All of our 4-H youth development programs leave a lasting impression on the lives of the participants. We see the evidence of that when people like J.R. who have been lifelong 4-H’ers and volunteers become Extension agents,” Brent Clark, program director for WVU Extension Service 4-H Youth Development, said in a press release. “Given J.R.’s personal connection to the 4-H program, I know he is dedicated to supporting Fayette County youths through WVU Extension Service programming.”
Davis, originally from Clay County, earned his master’s degree in agricultural and extension education from WVU’s Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. He also has a bachelor’s degree in recreation tourism management from Concord University.
As one of the Fayette County Extension agents, Davis will manage 4-H youth development programming within the county. He hopes to create an environment that will further enhance the youth development opportunities available to youths in every part of the county.
“During my time as the Wyoming County Extension agent, I witnessed firsthand the positive influence agents have on youths,” said Davis. “As a Fayette County Extension agent, I look forward to developing collaborative 4-H programming that gives all youths in our county access to unique and innovative opportunities and activities.”
For more than a century, 4-H has focused on agricultural science, electricity, mechanics, entrepreneurship and natural sciences. Today, 4-H out-of-school opportunities also exist in subjects like rocketry, robotics, biofuels, renewable energy and computer science.
To learn more about new opportunities in the 4-H program, visit extension.wvu.edu, or contact your local office of the WVU Extension Service. Keep up with the latest in WVU Extension Service news on Facebook and Twitter by following @WVUExtension.
