CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals for its upcoming Sept. 1 grant deadline. Four grant categories will be offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational humanities programming. Applicants may request up to $20,000, and must allow 12 weeks between the Sept. 1 deadline and the start of the project. description of each category follows:
Major grants. This category supports public humanities programs including, but not limited to, lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences.
Media grants. This category supports the planning, scripting, and production of audio or video materials, websites, or a newspaper series addressing humanities topics.
Publication grants. This category supports the production phase of completed manuscripts on West Virginia topics in the humanities, or manuscripts by West Virginia authors on any subject in the humanities. Only recognized nonprofit and academic presses are eligible to apply.
Teacher Institute grants. This category is available to colleges, universities, and the West Virginia Department of Education to develop summer seminars on humanities topics suited to the teaching needs of elementary or secondary teachers.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program, contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, wvhumanities.org.
