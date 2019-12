Winners at Divide Elementary School in the Bridge Day poster contest were, front, from left, Jackson Kessler, first place and Most Creative in first grade; Walker Hypes, first place in kindergarten; Harper Moore, second place, and Sarabella Wood, first place, in second grade; Samuel Whitt, third place in kindergarten; and back, Jessi Mooney, People’s Choice and Most Creative in fourth grade; Emily Lopez, Most Creative in third grade; and Avani Gallentine, first place, Most Creative and People’s Choice, and Annaleise Clark, third place, in fifth grade.