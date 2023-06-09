GHENT — Gain knowledge and skill to perform car maintenance yourself in a one-day community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent. The class will be offered June 20-23 and June 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch.
Class participants will learn to perform a quick automotive inspection to prepare for summer activities including general safety, what to check when warning lights come on, how to perform oil changes, change belts and jump-start a car. The class will also cover how to identify odd noises, and how to check air conditioning, radiator fluid and hoses, tire pressure and wear.
New River CTC Instructional Specialist of Automotive and Diesel Technology Chip Defendorf will lead the class.
Tuition is $75 for the class, and registration is required by June 14. Participants will need to bring their own anticipated supplies, including oil, oil filters and anti-freeze.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
