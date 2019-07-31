Training

Deadline for preregistration for the dog training course at New River CTC is Thursday, Aug. 1.

Learn to train your dog in one of two classes planned at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville Thursday, Aug. 8.

Classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The class will start with teaching participants how that their dogs learn along with basic commands including: sit, stay and leash walking. Students should bring their dogs to the class.

Tuition is $35 and preregistration is required by Thursday, Aug. 1.

For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or contact Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.

— Jordan Nelson

Tags

This Week's Circulars