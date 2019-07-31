Learn to train your dog in one of two classes planned at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville Thursday, Aug. 8.
Classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The class will start with teaching participants how that their dogs learn along with basic commands including: sit, stay and leash walking. Students should bring their dogs to the class.
Tuition is $35 and preregistration is required by Thursday, Aug. 1.
For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or contact Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
— Jordan Nelson
