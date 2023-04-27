The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery #1040 held its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt for area children on April 9. The Easter bunny greeted children as they arrived. Fifteen hundred plastic eggs with candy and 100 plastic eggs with gold dollars were hidden in the grassy ball field at Valley PreK-8 in Smithers.
The egg hunt was divided into four age groups for the children (babies through 12 years of age) and there was space for special needs children. After the word “GO” was shouted and the caution tape was dropped, the children gathered all of the eggs in just a little over a minute.
The ladies of the Auxiliary gave out tickets for the special drawings of six bicycles for boys and seven bicycles for girls. The special drawing for bicycles followed the egg hunt. The recipients of the bicycles were: Rebecca Baisden of Montgomery, Amorah Morino of North Carolina (visiting relatives), Denie Kaisley of Pratt, Tara Queen of Gauley Bridge, Railyn Austin of Boomer, Marlie Wetherell of Kimberly, Taylor Hill of Smithers, Kainan Bailey of Cannelton, Gerimiah Hudnall of Powellton, Rylan Tucker of Belle, Clinton Elswick of Smithers, Jett Wiseman of Smithers, and Jackson Gunnoe of Robson.
At the conclusion of the afternoon 279 children received Easter buckets that were filled by the Auxiliary ladies.
Members of the Eagles Montgomery #1040 would like to thank Fayette County Schools and Principal Craig Lee Loy for use of the school facility. Appreciation is also extended to: CIVIL LLC Coal Company; Walmart of Quincy; Rainbow Floral of Montgomery; Paris Workman of the Montgomery Police Department; The Fayette Tribune and Charleston Newspapers; the Easter Bunny (Michael Wheeler); and many members and friends of Aerie #1040 who were most generous with donations and their time and/or who helped in various ways for success of this event.
The motto of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is “People Helping People.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.