As a part of Theatre West Virginia's summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges will be performing at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview in America's newest national park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, on Sunday, June 26. Audiences and Eagles fans will get the ultimate Eagles experience, as the group will perform some of the band's greatest hits.
The other shows this summer at Theatre West Virginia include Rocket Boys The Musical and The Wizard Of Oz. In addition to the performance this weekend by '7 Bridges,' the Sunday night summer concert series will feature tributes to Elvis and Jimmy Buffett and will conclude with fan favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers.
Tickets are available for all performances (stage shows and concerts) online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre box office one hour before each show. For group rates or more information, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.
All Theatre West Virginia summer productions will take place in the beautiful 1,200-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview. Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with live pre-show music before each show.
